Pay raise, Ukraine aid, suicide prevention: Congress OKs $858 billion in Defense spending

1
Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Ukrainian military vehicle pass by the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Ukrainian military vehicle pass by the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

WASHINGTON– The Senate Thursday night passed a nearly $858 billion defense spending bill  that provides pay raises for troops, sends billions to help Ukraine repel Russian forces and addresses the alarming rate of suicides in America's armed forces.

It now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his expected signature.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which provides funding each year for Pentagon priorities such as training and equipment, passed the House last week. The $857.9 billion approved in funding lands at $45 billion over Biden's initial budget request.

The legislation phases out a mandate in effect since August 2021 requiring service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Democrats agreed to the change to gain bipartisan support for the legislation.

“Given the threats our country is facing around the world – whether it’s Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, the war on terror – the NDAA could not be more urgent or more important,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said before the Senate vote on the bill. “This legislation will make sure our military is resourced, trained and ready for action when called upon.”

More: House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate

More: Get political news, fast and to the point, delivered to your inbox.

The defense bill passed in the House by a vote of 350-80 and 83-11 in the Senate.

Here's what it includes:

Lowering service member suicide rates

The bill includes a provision that will require a review of suicide rates in the armed forces. It authorizes improvements to behavioral health care in the military, the expansion of an existing clinical psychology program and the establishment of new counseling programs.

It also requires the establishment of the Warfighter Brain Health Initiative, which aims to improve the brain health of servicemembers.

'Still too high': Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders independent panel to study military suicide

The legislation requires the Pentagon to solve a shortfall of 1,000 uniformed and civilian behavioral health providers by utilizing telehealth services and the creation of internship programs where psychologists can finish their training at a military treatment facility in exchange for committing to service.

The focus on mental health follows a surge in suicide deaths, specifically in the army. The Pentagon's latest annual report on suicide from 2020 found that for active-duty troops, the rate of suicide increased from 20.3 per 100,000 in 2015 to 28.7 per 100,000 in 2020.

A USA TODAY investigation found a suicide crisis in Alaska, where 17 soldiers died by confirmed or suspected suicide in 2021.

The defense bill targets those serving in Alaska by initiating a program to reimburse airfare for service members who are traveling back to their homes, establishing a car-sharing program at remote installations and providing "arctic pay" to compensate service members conducting cold weather operations.

Pay increase for military personnel

The spending bill authorizes a 4.6% pay raise for military service members and the Defense Department civilian workforce.

The Defense bill addresses other quality-of-life aspects, such as creation of a pilot program to reimburse service members for certain child care costs that relate to a permanent station change and expands financial reimbursement options for spouses.

It also targets affordable housing needs for service members by extending the authority to adjust the basic allowance for quality housing in high-cost areas.

Climate spending targets harmful chemicals, alternative fuels

The spending bill authorizes funding for the study of PFAS, or harmful chemicals, in drinking water and in firefighting gear.

It requires a detailed report on workforce climate surveys and a study on using alternative fuel for non-tactical fleet vehicles by the end of 2030.

Millions of green jobs are coming to the US. Just one problem: Can we even fill them?

Before its passage, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced an amendment that targeted energy security. The amendment received the backing of Biden prior to a vote, but failed to pass in the Senate. Manchin said his permitting reform proposal would have cut energy bills and launched clean energy projects.

"We can fix the mistakes that we made, but you can't do it if you don't have the energy to provide the citizens of your country to have the opportunities to defend themselves and be able to help our allies around the world," Manchin said before the Senate voted on his amendment. "We will not maintain super-power status."

Support for Ukraine's war against Russia

Ukrainian military's Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Ukrainian military's Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

The Defense bill includes funds to support Ukraine and NATO.

More: American Suedi Murekezi freed by Russians; White House says 'no indication' war will end soon: Updates

It extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative which authorizes $800 million in 2023 – an increase of $500 million compared to the initial request in Biden's budget proposal.

The bill requires a report on security assistance plans to Ukraine and includes a provision that "expresses the sense of Congress that the United States' commitment to NATO is ironclad," emphasizing the importance of maintaining a unified response to the war in Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pentagon $858 billion spending bill includes pay raises, Ukraine aid

Recommended Stories

  • Recession Has Gone From Possibility to Probability

    The past year saw the Federal Reserve initiate a battle against the highest inflation experienced in the United States in a generation, rapidly raising interest rates in an effort to slow the economy. As we look ahead to 2023, recession has gone from a distantly possible scenario to the most probable one, and the potential pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve many equity investors are hoping for is unlikely to occur. A 2023 recession has become the consensus view, with a 62.5% probability among economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

  • Defense policy bill with COVID vaccine repeal heads to Biden’s desk

    The measure includes plans for $817 billion in military spending in fiscal 2023 and a 4.6% pay raise for troops starting next month.

  • Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher for longer' mantra

    Some investors believe an expected recession will force the Federal Reserve to loosen monetary policy next year, even as the central bank projects it will raise rates higher than it previously anticipated and keep them there longer as it fights to crush inflation. The dynamic came into stark focus after the Fed's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, when it delivered a widely expected 50 basis point rate increase and projected borrowing costs will rise by an additional 75 basis points by the end of 2023 - half a percentage point higher than officials forecast in September. Such a move would take the fed funds rate to around 5.1%, according to the median estimate in the Fed's quarterly summary of economic projections - a level not seen since 2007.

  • Stock Market: What Should You Focus On in 2023?

    Read this article to learn more about what to focus on ​in the stock market in 2023.

  • Mexico’s Senate Approves Bill to Trim Election Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s senate approved a bill backed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that would make changes to parts of the electoral process, a partial win for the president in the lead-up to the 2024 election that will determine his successor.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Ral

  • U.S. Senate passes record $858 billion defense act, sending bill to Biden

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden, and rescinding the military's COVID vaccine mandate. Senators supported the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual must-pass bill setting policy for the Pentagon, by an overwhelming 83-11 bipartisan majority. With the House of Representatives having passed the measure last week, the NDAA next heads to the White House, where Biden is expected to quickly sign it into law.

  • European Council agrees to allocate EUR18 billion aid for Ukraine despite Polands block

    At a summit on Thursday, leaders of the European Union managed to overcome difficulties and agreed on providing Ukraine with EUR€18 billion of macro-financial aid in 2023. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, editor for Europe of Radio Liberty, as European Pravda states.

  • Real estate: Midwest is ‘last regional bastion of affordability’ for homebuying, economist says

    Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker breaks down the outlook of the housing market and mortgage rates following the Fed's latest rate hike, including regional home pricing trends ahead of 2023.

  • FTX bankruptcy lawyers say they 'do not trust' Bahamas government

    (Reuters) -Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Wednesday opposed a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company. Liquidators of FTX's Bahamian business, FTX Digital Markets, had asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to give them access to the U.S. unit's Slack, Google and Amazon Web Services accounts and data. At a court hearing in Delaware, lawyers for FTX asked Dorsey to deny the request.

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States...

  • Investing in Ascent Bridge (SGX:AWG) five years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks...

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails air defence

    STORY: "Well done, I am proud of you," the president added, praising the Ukrainian air defence in his brief video address.Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, and two administrative buildings were damaged, but mentioned no casualties. The all clear was issued after three hours.Russia has launched several waves of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October. It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday's attack had had any new impact on energy supplies in the Kyiv region.

  • How are 'kamikaze' drones being used by Russia and Ukraine?

    Russia is using Iranian-made drones to fly explosives directly into targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

  • Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate, raising pay for troops

    A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

  • United Nations Taps Stellar Blockchain to Aid War-Impacted Ukrainians

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is&nbsp;working with Stellar Development Foundation to send USDC stablecoins across the Stellar blockchain to Ukrainians impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion. "The Hash" panel discusses the crypto for social good use case in times of conflict.

  • Texas AG files lawsuit targeting federal rule banning LGBTQ discrimination in foster care, adoption

    The suit argues the LGBTQ discrimination protections shouldn't stop Texas from contracting with religious organizations that aren't compliant

  • Bitcoin has surprisingly held up since the FTX collapse, but the fall to $10,000 will take more time, strategist says

    Bitcoin has shown surprising signs of strength since the fall of FTX, but a drop to $10,000 will take more time as investors evaluate their holdings, Tchir said.

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden tried to jumpstart his nation’s relationship with African countries on Wednesday, after years where the continent was less of a priority and China made inroads with big investments and trade “The United States is all in on Africa’s future and the work we’ve done over the past two years... Because when Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well.” His remarks during a three-day summit with African leaders aim to set the U.S. up as a major partner, even as China’s trade with the continent dwarf’s Americas four times over... On Wednesday Biden listed U.S. firms announcing deals at the summit, including GE and Cisco. And during a White House dinner, Biden addressed what he called America’s ‘original sin’ - the enslavement of millions – and honored their descendants and the broader African diaspora. “Our people lie at the heart of the deep and profound connection that forever binds Africa and the United States together... We remember the stolen men and women and children were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty." Beijing has held its own high-level meetings with African leaders every three years for over two decades. Whereas this week’s U.S. summit is the first of its kind with African nations since 2014, under President Barack Obama. As part of it, Biden promised $55 billion dollars for African food security, climate change and more. He’s also expected to back the African Union’s admission to the G20 during Thursday's summit events. Biden did not mention China on Wednesday, and U.S. officials have been reluctant to frame the gathering as a battle for influence. Washington has also dialed back criticism of Beijing's lending practices and big infrastructure projects. Ahead of the summit, China’s foreign ministry said that its interests in Africa were based on, quote, “sincerity” and that Beijing is opposed to treating the continent as an “arena for great powers to compete with each other”.

  • Washington state man indicted over threatening calls to members of Congress

    Prosecutors have indicted a Washington man after he allegedly left a series of antisemitic, threatening voicemails for multiple members of Congress. A newly unsealed indictment indicates prosecutors charged Mark Leonetti on seven counts of making interstate threats after he allegedly made more than 400 calls to lawmakers’ offices, the latest instance of increasing threats against…

  • 2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel: Same As Its Never Been

    Ram Ports The Rebel Package Over To Its Heavy Duty Line