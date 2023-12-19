Pay raises approved for all Escambia County Public Schools employees

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Teachers and staff will return to school in the spring to see more money in their paychecks in Escambia County.

On top of the pay increase, Christmas will come early this week for teachers and staff in the form of a $500 bonus.

Bill proposed to crack down on Florida panhandling

“With the Christmas holiday coming forward, all of our employees know what they’re going to be getting either in checks this month or over the next couple months,” Board Member Paul Fetsko said.

Early next year, not just teachers, but all employees with Escambia County Public Schools will get a pay raise anywhere between 1% and 8%.

“The goal for the new rate of pay is in February then the goal for retro (retroactive pay) will be when everything is calculated correctly and that is when it will be paid out,” Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard said. “You don’t want to put a timeline on that because we’re talking about every employee.”

This pay raise was ratified by the local teachers union with a 97% approval rate. They are grateful for the salary increase but they say there’s more work to do.

UWF faculty and students develop goggles for early detection of Alzheimer’s Disease

“We’re looking forward to continuing to address the compression and negotiate an increasing salary for our veteran teachers,” Escambia Education Association President Darzell Warren said.

“It’s been a long time since we settled this way, and I think it’s a great look; we’re looking to the future, and we’re in great shape to keep doing this,” Board Member Bill Slayton said.

Teachers and staff can expect another $500 bonus in May.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.