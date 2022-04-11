Pay raises for elected state officials? Beshear uses line-item veto to block them for now

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued line-item vetoes to several state budget bills Monday, including his direction that the 8% raise for all state workers in the coming fiscal year not apply to elected state legislators and other constitutional officers, such as the governor.

The line-item veto of raises for Kentucky's six elected constitutional officers was one of 27 sections Beshear struck from House Bill 1 — the executive branch budget bill appropriating roughly $16 billion from the state's general fund in each of the next two fiscal years.

During a Monday press conference to address the state budget, the governor detailed his accompanying line-item veto of House Bill 243 — the legislative branch budget bill — to cancel out "the raise they attempted to give to themselves."

"Overall compensation — that's salary plus all the per diems and the rest for legislators — has grown to a swollen $60,000-plus a year on average," Beshear said. "That is more than double, or close to double, what an average Kentuckian makes."

Lawmakers return to Frankfort Wednesday for the final two days of the 2022 legislative session, with the dominant Republican supermajority expected to easily override most of the nearly 30 bills he wholly or partially vetoed since the veto period began March 31.

Beshear spent most of his press conference Monday alternating between highlighting the investments and appropriations from HB 1 that he liked and rehashing the ones he wished Republicans had not left out.

Calling the budget "one of the better in modern history" due to spending billions of dollars in surplus and federal funds on key investments like broadband infrastructure, he added there were also areas like K-12 education where it "failed to meet this historic moment."

While praising the 8% raises for state employees and additional raises for specific jobs such as social workers and Kentucky State Police troopers, he called out the lack of any mandated raise for K-12 teachers and staff.

Beshear also lamented that Republicans did not consider funding universal public pre-K — one of the main features of the governor's proposed budget that was ignored.

"If we want to compete with other states and compete with the world, let's not leave any child behind," Beshear said. "Let's have them all be kindergarten ready"

The governor said most of the rest of his line-item vetoes to HB 1 were technical, though some where of sections he considered "partisan." One section he struck would make Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the final arbiter of any question about the budget, with Beshear noting: "When I was attorney general, that certainly wasn't the case."

In a prepared statement, Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Sean Southard said Beshear "spent the entire legislative session on the sidelines and refused to engage with the General Assembly in any meaningful way."

"He never walked down the hall to speak with House or Senate leadership. Instead, he chided them from the briefing room."

Beshear said the RPK statement was false and "about politics," noting that House Republicans broke longstanding practice by filing their state budget bill before the governor proposed his, which he said was a first in state history.

"We had meetings on broadband, we had meetings on water and sewer," Beshear said. "Actually, we met with Senate leadership for four or five sessions over things in our budget and why they needed to be there in the end. So, I get politics, but it's just not true."

Beshear has now issued 25 vetoes and four line-item vetoes during the veto period, which the Republican supermajority can vote to override this week with just 51 votes in the House and 20 votes in the Senate.

