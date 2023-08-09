Pay raises under consideration at Oklahoma County jail

The Oklahoma County jail is pictured Jan. 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma County jail CEO Brandi Garner and her management team are crafting plans to boost pay rates for employees at the facility.

Jail workers, both their number and their quality, were identified in a yearlong investigation by The Oklahoman as among the worst problems afflicting the jail and allowing it to become one of the deadliest in the nation. Conditions at the jail were so bad the U.S. Department of Justice characterized the facility as a largely unsupervised tower of chaos and violence.

Kok-Cheng See, the operation's interim finance director, told members of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust this week the operation could tap into about $1.1 million in surplus funds it currently has on hand to boost the starting pay for new hires.

The jail also wants to raise current employees' salaries to try to keep them from leaving for more attractive employment opportunities elsewhere.

Currently, the jail employs 265 people, while Oklahoma County provides enough funds to employ 320. Chronic understaffing at the jail was cited as one of key reasons for a death rate among inmates at the jail that was four to five times greater than experienced at some of the nation's most troubled jail systems.

See and other officials said the average starting pay at other jails in Oklahoma was about $50,000 a year, while the jail trust currently only pays $38,226.

Most jail employees earn less than $50,000 a year

Here's what the jail currently pays its employees annually:

Cadet (new hire): $38,226

Corporal (a rank attained after one year of employment): $42,336

Sergeant: $46,572

Staff sergeant.: $53,556

Lieutenant: $57,348

Captain: $69,108

Jail's financial picture has improved in Fiscal 2023

The jail ended Fiscal 2023 with about $1.1 million in surplus funds after collecting revenues of $39.7 million. It had $1.5 million in the bank on Aug. 7 after paying July's bills.

Among the factors contributing to the surplus, See said, were:

$32.9 million paid by Oklahoma County from its general fund for the jail's operations.

The jail's receipt of more than $640,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars from Oklahoma County.

$500,000 paid by Oklahoma City to the trust at the end of the fiscal year for jail services it provided to the police department during the previous 12 months.

A payment of $323,000 from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for housing inmates at the jail while they await prison bed space (It paid $185,000 to the jail the previous year).

$433,000 previously collected from detainees for medical assessment fees during their processing into the jail over the first two years the trust operated the facility.

The jail's operating expense for fiscal 2023 of $38.5 million included payroll and benefit expenses $754,000 below budget, and maintenance and operation expenses that were $369,000 below budget.

Pay issue raised by jail trustee after financial report presented

Jail trustee Sue Ann Arnall asked about a possibility for pay increases after being told by See the jail expects to be able to maintain its financial surplus into coming months.

"This is low bar for the work they do, but I just want to try to get our employees' salaries to at least $50,000 a year. How do we get there?" Arnall asked.

See said that the current surplus could help. He added that workers' pay could be increased by a vote of the trust without needing approval from the county, provided its personnel costs remained within budget.

"We have to pay better to recruit better," he said. "Every month, we have people we are training who quit because they have found another job. Turnover is our biggest expense."

A proposal to increase the pay for jail employees is expected to be brought before the trust in September, See said.

The trust, formally known as the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, is a nine-member board that took over control of the jail from the sheriff's office in 2020 after a groundswell of public anger over inmate homicides, suicides, drug overdoses, escapes, guard misconduct and other issues. Garner became interim CEO of the jail after the former director resigned in December as a multicounty grand jury investigated the operation and later issued a scathing report about its ongoing problems.

Garner was hired as the operation's CEO in May.

Oklahoma County jail CEO Brandi Garner

Garner said she views the surplus as somewhat of an emergency fund that needs to be used wisely and agrees raises are sorely needed.

The jail's starting pay is the lowest for any job offered by Oklahoma County's government, while the work its employees are expected to do is extremely dangerous inside of a facility "that is just awful."

Her assessment was confirmed by The Oklahoman's jail investigation. A review of thousands of documents and interviews with jail personnel, inmates and their families, public officials, incarceration experts and others revealed that the jail was chronically and dangerously understaffed.

"I need more people," said Garner.

