How to pay for San Diego County property taxes as deadline approaches

SAN DIEGO — The deadline for property owners to pay property tax in San Diego County is coming up.

Property taxes are due on or before Monday, Dec. 11, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said in a news release Wednesday.

“The total amount owed is $8.63 billion dollars, $566 million more than last year’s total of $8.1 billion,” McAllister said.

The second property tax installment must be paid by Feb. 1, 2024, according to the county. If the payment is not sent by then, it becomes delinquent after after April 10, 2024.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” McAllister said. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars.”

Here’s how you can pay for property taxes:

E-check : Go to sdttc.com and pay before midnight, Dec. 11.

Mail: It should be postmarked payment before/on Dec. 11, 2023.

Phone: Payments can be made by phone at 855-829-3773.

In person: Visit one of the three branch offices before 5 p.m. on Dec. 11.

