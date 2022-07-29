Should You Pay for Startup Expenses Using a Credit Card?

Cynthia Measom
·5 min read
Tirachard / iStock.com
Tirachard / iStock.com

Getting ready to launch a startup can be an exciting venture — a time filled with grand expectations and a flurry of activity as you work to get all the details in order, including how to cover your business-related expenses.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

According to a 2020 survey of 501 startup business founders by market research firm Clutch, 13% financed their initial expenses with a credit card. But is this a good idea? Although paying with plastic has its advantages, it also has its drawbacks.

To help you sort out whether paying for startup expenses using a credit card is right for you, here’s the expert advice you need.

Pros of Paying for Startup Expenses With a Credit Card

“There are a few key benefits to funding a startup with a credit card,” said Michael Ryan, financial coach and owner of MichaelRyanMoney.com. “First, it can be a quick and easy way to get the money you need to get your business off the ground. Second, it can help you build up your credit history and establish a good credit score, which can be helpful in the future if you need to take out a loan for your business. Finally, using a credit card can help you keep track of your expenses and budget for your startup more effectively.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

Cons of Paying for Startup Expenses With a Credit Card

“However, there are also a few drawbacks to using a credit card to finance a startup,” Ryan said. “First, it can be difficult to qualify for a credit card with a high enough limit to cover all of your startup expenses. Second, if you are not careful, you can easily rack up a large amount of debt on your credit card, which can be difficult to pay off. Finally, you may be charged higher interest rates on your credit card debt than you would on a loan, which can add to the cost of your startup.”

Rachel Burk, financial advisor and financial planning specialist with Offit Advisors, offered these cons of using credit cards to pay for startup expenses.

“Credit cards have high interest rates,” Burk said. “Even credit union cards have rates of 7%, which means it’s much easier to get into exponential debt more quickly. Credit cards are also likely to be in the business owner’s name, as new businesses don’t get extended a high limit very often, which means you are racking up personal debt, not business debt. Personal debt cannot be discharged later, even if the business fails.

“Another real drawback isn’t in the idea to fund with credit cards, but what it signals about the underlying business model. This means the model doesn’t have anyone who is willing to sign off it — not the business owner, not his friends or family, not a bank. If someone told me they were funding an initial business idea on credit cards, I would suspect the idea of not having enough solid ground or legs to get funding from a bank or business loan funding source.”

The Bottom Line

Now that you’re aware of the pros and cons of using a credit card to pay for startup expenses, should you? Here are some final thoughts from financial experts to help you make up your mind.

“I think you can get away with funding some of your business expenses on a business credit card,” said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. “Be sure to get one that gives you cash back or some other perk for use, then you can use it for purchase orders, equipment and other business expenses.

“I would never use a credit card to cover payroll unless you’re desperate. And use of a credit card should be contingent upon being able to pay off that card regularly. If you think you’re going to need to rely on it long term without paying it off (and you have a high interest rate), you’re better off getting a business loan.”

Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Consolidation, had a similar take: “The answer to this question really depends on your turnaround time,” he said. “If you’re going to be building out your business for months or years before you can expect reliable returns, that’s simply too long to carry large balances on your credit card with the interest rates you’ll be paying. They’re much better suited to being a bridge option to let you make up-front purchases when you’re expecting more income within a month or two.”

Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP(r) and founder of Childfree Wealth, leaned heavily toward not using a credit card to fund your startup expenses. “In general, you should be starting a business with cash, not credit or loans,” he said. “When you start a business with loans or credit cards, you are responsible for the debt, even if the business does not succeed.

“While using a credit card might look like a simple solution, it is one of the highest interest rate debts out there. If you can pay off the credit card completely each month, you might be able to use it to float a purchase, but be very careful.

“If you must take a loan to start your business, look at options provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as they will have a much lower interest rate.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Should You Pay for Startup Expenses Using a Credit Card?

Recommended Stories

  • ‘If you don't need it, don't buy it right now’: Here's where the Fed's new rate hike will hit you hardest and what you can do about it

    The Federal Reserve pushed interest rates up 75 basis points.

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Visa, Mastercard Swipe Fees Targeted in Planned Senate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Two US senators plan to introduce legislation as early as this week that would give merchants the ability to route Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. credit-card transactions over alternative networks.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Lo

  • How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?

    How much would you owe in taxes after winning Mega Millions' $1 billion jackpot? More than just a pretty penny.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Asia's richest woman loses half her $24 billion fortune due to China’s growing real estate crisis

    Asia’s wealthiest woman, Yang Huiyan, lost over half of her $24 billion fortune in the past year as China’s property crisis has continued to escalate, with buyers less inclined to purchase homes and housing prices falling further. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s top 500 richest people, Huiyan now has a total net worth of $11.3 billion, a $12.4 billion plunge from 2021. The drop also puts her neck and neck with fellow female Chinese billionaire Fan Hongwei, who chairs chemical fiber production company Hengli Petrochemical and was once miles behind Huiyan with a worth of $11.2 billion.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With

  • ‘Savings are gonna run out’: Already battered by high inflation, Fed’s rate hike will hit lower-income and rural Americans hard

    People living in rural areas are already struggling to pay back credit-card loans and purchase big-ticket items like automobiles, experts say.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Apple earnings can be summed up in one word

    Apple Inc.'s iPhone business looks to be a portrait of resilience, according to numerous analysts, as the company indicated late Thursday that macroeconomic pressures had yet to dampen demand for its devices.

  • With the Fed raising interest rates a fourth time this year, should you wait to buy a house or car? Here’s how to decide.

    The Fed lifted a key benchmark rate by 75 basis points, as expected. Here are steps to take if you're considering a major rate-sensitive purchase.

  • Suze Orman Says to Answer These Questions Before Getting a New Credit Card

    If you're thinking about a new credit card, you may want to read this advice from a top finance expert.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • This One Move Could Prevent Your Credit Score From Dropping

    Having strong credit isn't just a matter of pride (though there's certainly nothing wrong with patting yourself on the back for maintaining a solid credit score). The higher your credit score, the easier it becomes to qualify for a loan or credit card. There are different factors that are taken into account to calculate your credit score.