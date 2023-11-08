Who will have to pay their student loans? Biden's panel wrestles with debt forgiveness

Everyone with a stake in America’s runaway college debt problem spent two days this week coming to one conclusion:

More than a month into the negotiated rulemaking, or neg reg, process, this strategy is an imperfect one.

No matter how many forms of targeted debt relief the department comes up with, there will invariably be borrowers who fall through the cracks – whether because they don’t have the right information or because their unique circumstances don't fit neatly into any category of borrowers whose debts should be eased.

The group of more than a dozen negotiators, who include people with student loan debt, the companies that manage their loans, university officials and others, lobbed questions and concerns at the federal Education Department over two days this week and has just one more round of talks. After that, they’re tasked with trying to agree on a way to cancel some of the loans for borrowers who have paid for decades, are eligible for relief but haven’t gotten it, attended low-value programs or have endured other forms of hardship that make paying off the loans impossible.

This process is President Joe Biden’s second attempt at canceling student loan debt in a way that would touch as many Americans as possible and withstand likely legal challenges after his first attempt was undone by the Supreme Court.

This effort is coupled with other work by the administration to cancel debt using existing programs and create repayment plans that align the size of payments with borrowers income. For millions of borrowers, the newest iteration of that plan, called SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education), cut many payments to $0. But not all borrowers, such as those with Parent PLUS loans, are eligible, and negotiators warned against preventing individuals on income-driven repayment programs from accessing other forms of relief. Some on the committee even want the options for having some or all of borrowers’ debt forgiven to be simple enough to be explained in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tears and disbelief: Student loan debt forgiveness becomes a reality for more than 804,000 who paid for decades

Consensus on a couple ideas has emerged, though – forgiving loans for borrowers who’ve been paying for decades and automatically enrolling certain types of borrowers in programs that forgive debt after years of payment or working in certain types of jobs, for instance. But it won’t be clear exactly which policies the Education Department is more favorable toward until the negotiating process wraps up in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the millions of borrowers who have been expecting loan relief from a president who promised it are stuck, once again, watching and waiting.

Which borrowers could fall through the cracks?

Some negotiators and members of the public reiterated concerns Tuesday that the provisions could fail to capture certain groups. For example, what about students who attended low-value nonprofit colleges, which are mostly exempt from the new gainful employment rules that largely apply only to for-profit or career-focused colleges? What about borrowers, especially older ones, who are unable to submit the right paperwork for whatever reason and miss out on relief for which they’re eligible? What about borrowers with disabilities who struggle to provide all the necessary documents? What about borrowers experiencing homelessness who don’t have a mailing address?

The Education Department is hoping to develop a criteria for borrowers experiencing different forms of hardship, but that task in and of itself risks leaving some groups out.

“It's important for us to really consider what are we aiming for here … it's not about trying to create a program or a data point or proxy that is going to be a silver bullet,” said Jalil Bishop, a negotiator representing graduate student borrowers, during a Tuesday discussion. “It’s about trying to create a set of tools that can capture as many borrowers who are experiencing hardship as possible.”

President Joe Biden is joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as he announces new actions to help borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness in June.

As part of the relief proposed for borrowers whose balances exceed the size of their original debt – or whose loans are decades old – some negotiators stressed the importance of considering the interest that has accrued on their debt, as well as any time spent in default. These points, by borrower advocates, came amid conversations about how to determine who’s eligible for relief under these terms. For example, some Americans who took out loans to work in the public sector, such as teachers or health care workers, don’t qualify for special forms of debt forgiveness. They’re hoping the department reconsiders their eligibility. Also raised were questions about when the repayment timeline is considered to have begun; several said it should start once the loans are dispersed and not whenever borrowers submit their first payment.

Another consideration that came up the day prior was loan relief for some borrowers who participated in the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program, which until 2010 allowed servicers to provide loans that were guaranteed by the federal government. Though many of those loans are now over a decade old, there are still millions of FFEL borrowers – 3.3 million to be exact, according to federal data released earlier this year – in default.

Lane Thompson, a negotiator representing state agencies, criticized FFEL loans as error-prone and said the department should forgive them entirely, as it has previously pledged to do. Taylor, who represents legal groups, said she was excited to see an openness to at least some relief for those borrowers.

Limits of income-driven repayment plans

After the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s original broad forgiveness plan, the Education Department announced an overhaul of its repayment program based on income. Millions of borrowers are already enrolled in that new SAVE program.

Winners and losers in Biden’s SAVE income-based loan repayment plan

Yet income-driven repayment, or IDR, plans aren’t without problems. Negotiators this week pointed out how IDR plans can fail to account for varied costs of living across the country. Plus, borrowers enrolled in IDR plans are often still vulnerable to debt scams and report feeling distressed about the debt they have. Several negotiators urged the department not to prevent people eligible for IDR plans to be excluded from other forms of debt forgiveness. And some repeatedly highlighted the exemption of parent PLUS loans from most IDR options.

Negotiators on Tuesday also urged the department to not base IDR plans on federal poverty guidelines, which were described as “woefully inadequate.” A family of four in 2023, for example, would have to make as little as $30,000 a year to meet the criteria.

“If you are at the poverty level, you are in destitution,” said John Whitelaw, a negotiator representing borrowers with disabilities.

Another negotiator urged the department to instead use median income in particular states or counties as a more accurate benchmark. Similarly, amid debates over how to define hardship, various negotiators cautioned against relying on standards used for bankruptcy. Whitelaw and others said those standards are overly narrow and end up leaving out many borrowers who should be eligible.

Will loan forgiveness survive the courts?

Concerns about the legality of Biden-style student loan forgiveness remain.

Scott Buchanan of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance said the new provisions need to be “scoped in such a way that avoids judicial scrutiny.” For example, he said, the Higher Education Act defines any time spent in default as time not counted toward repayment.

“We can’t make a promise through the regulatory process that at the end of the day doesn't survive, and therefore can't provide any benefits to borrowers,” he said, though the premise behind this neg reg approach, versus the plan for up to $20,000 in relief for most borrowers, is that it’s more legally airtight.

Yael Shavit, with the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, pushed back on Buchanan’s claim. Given widespread dysfunction in servicer operations, which often has resulted in borrowers getting inaccurate or delayed information, such provisions “are well within (the department’s) legal authority,” Shavit said.

As another negotiator, Kyra Taylor, highlighted, many borrowers went into default due to their servicers’ mishandling of their loans. At the end of the day, several public commenters emphasized their hope, despite the Supreme Court fallout earlier this year, for mass student loan cancellation.

'Elephant in the room': Threat of shutdown lingers over talks

As one negotiator put it, an “elephant in the room” hung over this week’s talks. With an untested speaker of the House in charge of rallying the right flank of the Republican party, Congress is flirting with another federal government shutdown that could run up against the next round of relief talks.

When asked how a shutdown could affect the discussions, policy coordinator Tamy Abernathy said the department is preparing for the scenario.

“We will not leave you guys hanging,” she said.

When is the final student loan relief meeting?

The last and final session of talks on student loan debt forgiveness spans Dec. 11-12. (The first was in October. The meetings this week were the second session. Catch up with documents and recordings from the discussions on this page.)

The December session also will be virtual and include opportunities for the public to comment.

Zachary Schermele is a breaking news and education reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.

Contact Alia Wong at (202) 507-2256 or awong@usatoday.com. Follow her on X at @aliaemily.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden student loan forgiveness panel grapples with who should qualify