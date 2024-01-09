Pay up: taxing and school districts set mill levy rates
For many Coloradans, your property taxes may come with some sticker shock. Taxing districts and school districts have until Wednesday to finalize their rates for 2023.
For many Coloradans, your property taxes may come with some sticker shock. Taxing districts and school districts have until Wednesday to finalize their rates for 2023.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the national title.
Sony just showed off its Afeela EV, built in partnership with Honda, at CES 2024.
The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals rejects a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump for the full court to review whether federal immunity protects him from being sued for defamation by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Newsletter platform Substack has removed five pro-Nazi publications from its platform following weeks of pressure over its content moderation rules.
ASUS revealed its new ROG NUC mini gaming PC at CES 2024. This announcement comes after Intel said it would stop making its own NUC systems, outsourcing the job to third-parties.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
The former basketball phenom and social media star will attempt to make his college debut elsewhere.
Used-car prices tumbled 7.0% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic era run-up.
Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down after just over two years of operation. The Miami-based startup, which had raised a known $5 million in funding, posted on its website on January 3 that it was ceasing operations “due to the current interest rate environment and economic conditions.” Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase.
Here's everything you need to know about what's going on with Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
Sennheiser updated its flagship Momentum line with a new true wireless model while also debuting a tech-filled set of fitness earbuds in the Momentum Sport.
Score a top-selling air fryer toaster oven for $50 off, a robovac for $90 off and more sweet markdowns.
Alaska Airlines and United Airlines passengers faced major travel disruptions Monday after the Federal Aviation Administration forced the grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes. It comes after Alaska Airlines flight 1282 on Friday had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff before a door plug blew off. Here's what we know so far about the investigation into the accident.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
During AMD's CES 2024 keynote speech, the first of many to come over the next few days, the company made a few key announcements.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
The Exobrew's temperature controlled keg handles everything from boiling to serving. But the $879 price might put some off.