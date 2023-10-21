Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires

As the Republican Party's failure to get its act together enough to elect a speaker and get about the business of governing plays out, the picture that emerges is of a failed coup by the party's MAGA wing that not only overestimated its political power but also apparently overlooked the extent to which it is disliked by rest of the caucus. Former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent and Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark, talk with Alex Wagner about why this Republican implosion has been necessary.

