PayCafe Announces New Partnership with JVZoo

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayCafe, a payment processing services company, is thrilled to announce their new partnership with JVZoo, a leading affiliate marketing platform representing tens of thousands of sellers worldwide.

As a result of this exciting new partnership, JVZoo sellers will now be able to take advantage of PayCafe's extensive payment processing expertise and full feature set. With the seamless integration into the JVZoo portal, it will be easier than ever for sellers all over the world to securely and efficiently process payments and thereby build stronger online businesses.

"Partnering with PayCafe is a great opportunity to give even more entrepreneurs the tools to make their business a huge success," said Laura Casselman, CEO of JVZoo.

Recently recognized as one of Inc. magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies in America, JVZoo brings access to tens of thousands of sellers, worldwide. As a partner with PayCafe, now even more sellers will be able to accept credit card payments directly through the JVZoo checkout process. Moreover, they will benefit from robust PayCafe features like fraud and chargeback mitigation while utilizing payment services designed for effortless use by online merchants.

According to PayCafe owner and CEO Jack Shenon, "We are proud of our newest partnership with JVZoo, and we are excited to offer merchant services to a whole new set of sellers. With our payment processing expertise and their network of sellers, there's no limit to the number of merchants we can serve."

Online merchants know better than anyone that selling online is often riskier and more challenging than traditional 'brick and mortar' businesses because of the higher chance for fraud. As a payment processor with roots in eCommerce, PayCafe understands these challenges and offers a variety of features that protect merchants from risks like fraud and chargebacks while also being simple and easy to use. With the new partnership with JVZoo, PayCafe will now be able to provide these features to even more sellers.

About PayCafe: PayCafe is dedicated to providing payment processing services that are easy to use, consistent, and dependable. Through robust features like a fully customizable shopping cart, chargeback defense, dispute management system, and concierge-style customer support, PayCafe seeks to be a trusted guide in managing online payments. With PayCafe on your side, you'll be able to focus on making your business thrive while trusting payment processing to the experts.

