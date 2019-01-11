Paychecks for thousands of federal workers on hold as government shutdown nears fourth week

WASHINGTON – IRS tax examiner Lori McLaurin is used to hearing from people in a financial bind who are looking for help.

But the single mother now finds herself among their ranks thanks to the partial government shutdown that’s left her furloughed and without a paycheck.

“I hear a lot of stories,” McLaurin said, at one point choking back tears. “I don’t know how they got into their situation. But this one right here, it wasn’t my doing.”

For McLaurin and thousands of other federal employees across the country, Friday is the day when the partial federal government shutdown will officially hit their pocketbooks.

It was supposed to be payday. But paychecks are on hold for some 800,000 federal employees forced to go on unpaid leave or work without pay since Dec. 22 because of the government shutdown.

It’s the first time during the 21-day shutdown – which on Saturday will become the longest in U.S. history – that workers will have missed a paycheck. Though the standoff is nearing its fourth week, most federal employees were paid on Dec. 28 for the final two-week pay period of 2018.

Now, with no paycheck coming in the foreseeable future, many are wondering how they will make ends meet.

“When they say, ‘one paycheck away from homeless,’ I’m not there, but I’m real close. And it’s disturbing,” said McLaurin, a 28-year IRS veteran who works out of the agency’s Philadelphia office.

The uncertainty caused by the shutdown has left many workers anxious, confused and frustrated, said Ryan Baugh, a furloughed statistician in the Office of Immigration Statistics in the Department of Homeland Security and a steward for the American Federation of Government Employees union.

“We just don’t know when it will be over, so we don’t know how to plan,” Baugh said. “Should we cut back? Should we start looking for other jobs? Should we apply for unemployment?”

Steve Reaves, a furloughed fire safety official for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said his wife works as a sales manager in the private sector and started taking on extra hours in early December so they could pay their mortgage in the event of a shutdown.

“She didn’t get to spend as much time with the family during the holidays,” said Reaves, who lives in Arlington, Texas, and is president of AFGE Local 4060.

Because FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security, furloughed employees can’t get moonlighting jobs without approval from their supervisors, Reaves said.

“The problem is the managers have been furloughed,” he said. “It’s like a catch-22. You can’t go out and get a new job to make ends meet.”

McLaurin, too, is worried about making the next mortgage payment on the house she shares with her college-aged daughter.

On Thursday, she boarded a bus with nearly 100 employees out of the Philadelphia IRS office and traveled to Washington to rally near the White House with other displaced federal workers represented by the National Treasury Employees Union.

On the same bus was Horatio Fenton, a contact representative for the IRS who lives in Lumberton, N.J. After decades of paying his bills on time, Fenton is worried about making his utility and mortgage payments as well. Soon he’ll be filing for unemployment for the first time since he joined the federal government 25 years ago.

“We’ve had furloughs before, but I’ve never had to file for unemployment because it was always assumed it would be short term and you’d be back to work,” Fenton said. “But this one’s a little different. Both sides are dug in, and we’re paying the cost for that. I’m not sure if there’s an end to this.”

In Washington, Democrats and Republicans profess empathy with the impacted workers.

“These families, many of them veterans, are not able to meet their mortgage payment, their rent payment, their car payment, harming their own credit ratings,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., placing the blame on Trump for triggering the shutdown with his demand for funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s insistence on $5.7 billion in border wall funding has been the main sticking point in a budget standoff that led to the government shutdown.

The president “doesn’t appreciate the role of public policy in the lives of the American people,” Pelosi said.

For his part, Trump said earlier this week that he can relate to the pain of federal workers who can’t pay their bills. But, “I’m sure that people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments,” he said. “They always do.”