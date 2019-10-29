Paycom: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $175 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $188.5 million to $190.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $733 million to $735 million.

Paycom shares have increased 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $209.60, an increase of 69% in the last 12 months.

