Paycom Software, Inc.'s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Grew 32%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend?

Measuring Paycom Software, Inc.'s (NYSE:PAYC) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess PAYC's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Were PAYC's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

PAYC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$180m has jumped 32% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 44%, indicating the rate at which PAYC is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

NYSE:PAYC Income Statement April 21st 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Paycom Software has invested its equity funds well leading to a 34% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.4% exceeds the US Software industry of 6.0%, indicating Paycom Software has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Paycom Software’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 57% to 31%.

What does this mean?

Paycom Software's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Paycom Software has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Paycom Software to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

