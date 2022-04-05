Is Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Paycom Software

How Much Debt Does Paycom Software Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Paycom Software had US$29.2m of debt in December 2021, down from US$30.9m, one year before. But it also has US$278.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$248.8m net cash.

How Strong Is Paycom Software's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Paycom Software had liabilities of US$1.99b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$331.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$278.0m in cash and US$25.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.02b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Paycom Software shares are worth a very impressive total of US$21.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Paycom Software boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

On top of that, Paycom Software grew its EBIT by 36% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Paycom Software's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Paycom Software has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Paycom Software produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 69% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Paycom Software's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$248.8m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 36% over the last year. So we don't think Paycom Software's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Paycom Software you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.