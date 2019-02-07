Paycom Software (PAYC) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.8% Higher

Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 36.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Paycom Software. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Paycom Software currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Paycom Software, Inc. Price

Paycom Software, Inc. Price | Paycom Software, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Internet - Software industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Audioeye, Inc. AEYE, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is PAYC going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, wouldn't you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



From more than 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank, these 10 were picked by a process that consistently beats the market. Even during 2018 while the market dropped -5.2%, our Top 10s were up well into double-digits. And during bullish 2012 – 2017, they soared far above the market's +126.3%, reaching +181.9%.



This year, the portfolio features a player that thrives on volatility, an AI comer, and a dynamic tech company that helps doctors deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs.



See Stocks Today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research