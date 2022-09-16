Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paycom Software (PAYC) closed at $349.60, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had lost 9.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.29% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paycom Software as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 28.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $328 million, up 28.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, which would represent changes of +28.57% and +28.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paycom Software should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Paycom Software is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Paycom Software is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.52, so we one might conclude that Paycom Software is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PAYC's PEG ratio is currently 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PAYC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



