Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) investors are sitting on a loss of 12% if they invested a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) share price is down 12% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 15%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Paycor HCM because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 12%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Paycor HCM made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Paycor HCM grew its revenue by 20% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Considering the limp overall market, the share price loss of 12% over the year isn't too bad. We'd venture the revenue growth helped inspire some faith from holders. So growth investors might like to put this one on the watchlist to see if revenue keeps trending in the right direction.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Paycor HCM in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Paycor HCM shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 12%, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 15%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 0.3% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Paycor HCM you should be aware of.

Paycor HCM is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

