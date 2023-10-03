Payday lenders face sharp questioning from Supreme Court in CFPB challenge

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·4 min read
0

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court signaled Tuesday that it is skeptical of an effort by the payday lending industry to undermine the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a contentious agency created in the wake of the housing market collapse more than a decade ago that has been the target of conservatives ever since.

In a case that could have sweeping implications for the mortgage industry and the wider U.S. economy, a trade groups representing payday lenders are challenging the way Congress funded the bureau. Instead of subjecting it to annual budget fights on Capitol Hill like most of the federal government, the CFPB is funded through the Federal Reserve − an effort to shield it from political pressure.

Even some of the Supreme Court's conservatives voiced concern Tuesday about the argument raised by the lenders that the arrangement violates the Constitution because, in their view, it's similar to a perpetual blank check.

"There's noting permanent or perpetual about this," said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose vote could be pivotal. "Congress could change it tomorrow."

SCOTUS term: The Supreme Court gets back to work. Here are the biggest cases.

In an at times spirited argument, the Biden administration argued the government had long relied on similar funding for independent agencies. A ruling against the bureau, its supporters say, could have dramatic spillover effects on some of them, including the Federal Reserve itself and the FDIC.

"You're just flying in the face of 250 years of history," Justice Elena Kagan told the attorney for the lender.

While the court's conservative wing appeared to be split on the issue, both Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito seemed to have reservations with the arrangement. What would stop a future Congress from giving up the "power of the purse" and handing a federal agency wide latitude to set its own budget?

Congress created the bureau in 2010 in part to enforce lending regulations. The agency is funded by the Federal Reserve, which gets its money from banking fees and other sources.

"It's pretty unusual to have that agency being able to request however much it wants subject to a limit....from an entity that is also drawing the money from the private sector," Roberts said. If that arrangement removes Congress' power to spend, he said ,"it significantly enhances the power of the executive."

A three-judge panel of the Louisiana-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled that the agency acted within its power to create the regulation. But the appeals court ruled that the way Congress set up the agency’s funding violated the constitutional principle that only Congress has the power to initiate spending.

That ruling threatened not only the bureau's payday lending rule, but also its ability to function at all.

The Supreme Court has struck at the agency’s independence once before: Three years ago – amid a controversy during the Trump administration – the court made it easier for the president to remove the agency’s director.

What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?

The brainchild of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the bureau was created to act as an advocate for consumers when dealing with banks. Here are some of the regulations the bureau enforces:

  • Payday loans. At the center of the case is a payday lending rule the bureau issued in 2017. The rule bars lenders from withdrawing payments from borrowers' bank accounts after two failed attempts. The extra withdrawal attempts, the agency said, would likely not help lenders recoup any money but instead saddle borrowers with overdraft fees. Payday lending groups sued over the agency's funding method.

  • Mortgages and debt collectors. The AARP told the Supreme Court that the bureau, since its creation, has fielded more than 100,000 complaints from older Americans who are sometimes targeted for scams and unfair lending. The group pointed to a bureau rule that requires lender to assess a potential borrower's ability to repay a loan before issuing it. The group also called attention to a rule that bars debt collectors from calling a consumer more than seven times in a week.

  • Military lending. Several military groups told the Supreme Court the bureau plays a key role in enforcing the Military Lending Act, a 2006 law that sets interest rate caps and other protections for active duty servicemembers. The groups said that members of the military are "prime targets for scams and deceptive products," in part because nearly half of enlisted servicemembers are less than 25 years old.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court appears to side with CFPB over payday lender suit

Recommended Stories

  • Fed joins Instagram, Threads to 'increase accessibility and availability of Board news'

    The Federal Reserve joined Instagram and Threads on Monday in an effort to make itself more accessible.

  • Stocks pummeled as bond yields surge amid hot jobs data: Stock market news today

    The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut any time soon.

  • Greylock secures $1B for its 17th fund amid launch of early-stage founders program

    Greylock Partners unveiled two new endeavors Tuesday: A $1 billion early-stage fund — its 17th — and Greylock Edge, a program to support founders developing ideas into companies with early revenue and product market fit. In keeping with the venture capital firm’s thesis, Greylock 17 will target pre-seed, seed and Series A founders in the areas of enterprise and consumer software, Greylock partner Saam Motamedi told TechCrunch.

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charge: A guide to understanding his latest legal woes

    The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.

  • MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 1 live tracker: Rangers vs. Rays kicks off four-game wild-card slate

    Can the Rangers right the ship after stumbling into the postseason?

  • Is accident forgiveness worth it?

    Your guide to accident forgiveness, what it offers, and whether you should add this coverage to your auto insurance policy.

  • Matt Gaetz is trying to topple House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Here's what to know.

    The motion to remove the California Republican from his position could take a step forward Tuesday afternoon.

  • PlanetScale forks MySQL to add vector support

    It seems like everyone in the database business is thinking about how to capitalize on the growth of AI by adding support for vectors to their products. Almost 28 years after its launch, MySQL may not have much hype surrounding it anymore, but it remains among the most often-used databases and it powers the vast majority of the web. Today, PlanetScale, the well-funded MySQL database company founded by the co-creators of the Vitess open-source project, announced that it is forking MySQL in order to add vector support -- in part because the team believes that MySQL-owner Oracle isn't moving fast enough to do the same.

  • Why are people on TikTok sadly lip-syncing to a common Korean phrase?

    The popular Korean saying, "gwenchana" or 괜찮아, is quickly becoming part of a new social media trend.

  • Behind the new malaria vaccine endorsed by the World Health Organization

    The Serum Institute of India has received a recommendation from WHO for malaria doses using a Novavax adjuvant.

  • Motel One says ransomware gang stole customer credit card data

    Motel One, one of Europe’s largest hotel chains, has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack that saw hackers access customer data. The company said in a brief statement this week that it was the target of a “hacker attack” after a group of unknown perpetrators infiltrated its network with the intent of launching a ransomware attack. While Motel One says the impact of the hack was kept to a “relative minimum” due to unspecified measures that the company took, it confirmed that attackers were able to access some customer data.

  • Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads 'choice' in EU, per WSJ -- in latest bid to keep snooping

    New battle lines appear to be being drawn up in the European Union between Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and regional users' privacy rights. As it stands, the tech giant is running ads unlawfully in the EU since they target users by tracking and profiling their activity without a valid legal basis.

  • Science lab automation and robotics startup Automata raises $40M

    Automata, a company that combines software and hardware to automate science labs around the globe, has raised $40 million in an equity-based round of funding, as the U.K.-based startup looks to double down on recent growth across Europe and the U.S. Founded out of London in 2015, Automata in its original guise targeted myriad industries seeking to automate repetitive manual tasks using a configurable, desktop-based robotic arm dubbed Eva. Thus, Automata 2.0 was born, constituting a new hardware and software stack capable of connecting and integrating the different steps involved in lab-based experimentation and testing, with a specific focus on genomics and cell biology use-cases.

  • Ten Key Labs wants to simplify managing equity for startups

    Amar Varma, a three-time entrepreneur and VC, experienced firsthand the challenge of dealing with administering equity stakes within a startup. Ten Key Labs can set up approvals and templates in a few clicks, Varma claims, issuing reminders for outstanding actions. Using Ten Key Labs, founders can track and organize their startup's cap table -- the table that shows each investors' equity capital stake in the business -- and use predictive tools to model their hiring and financing needs.

  • Jonathan Taylor expected to rejoin Colts at practice Wednesday

    Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.

  • The new Ford F-150 Lightning Flash puts tech and battery range on center stage

    Ford is launching another version of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck that prioritizes tech and battery range over other premium features as the automaker tries to respond more quickly to consumer demands. The so-called F-150 Lightning Flash version will have a starting price of $69,995 (not including the destination fee) and come with an extended battery range of 320 miles, the 1.2 version of its hands-free advanced driver assistance system that includes lane changing, a 15.5-inch touchscreen, power tailgate, keyless entry and a wireless charging pad among features. At that price, the Flash still qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit, according to Ford.

  • Big Tech takes a back seat after the AI hype cycle

    The mega-cap companies that fueled Wall Street's rise could give way to smaller names on the stock market's next journey upward.

  • Cloaked manages your logins with proxy emails, phone numbers and a built-in password manager

    New York-based privacy and security startup Cloaked, launched its apps today to let users create unique proxy emails, phone numbers, and passwords for online accounts. Cloaked, founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar in 2020, allows users to create "identities" consisting of usernames, passwords, email addresses, and phone numbers. People can use these identities for different categories of websites such as e-commerce, social media, and newsletters, where they can avoid giving up their actual details.

  • Stitch raises $25M Series A extension led by Ribbit Capital, increasing the round’s total to $46M

    Open banking, in which traditional banks release their data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable the development of new financial services for their consumers, has been one of the most significant disruptions in global payments over the past decade. Less than five years ago, this innovation, in which businesses use APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide an array of integrated and embedded financial services, took on in Africa. In the latest development, South African fintech Stitch, which has built an “end-to-end payments solution designed to meet the complex and evolving payments needs for its enterprise clients,” is announcing some funding to become a market leader in this payments segment.

  • Trump legal news brief: As Trump’s New York trial gets underway, Supreme Court refuses Eastman appeal — and Clarence Thomas recuses himself

    Former President Donald Trump’s civil financial fraud trial gets underway in New York. The U.S. Supreme Court — minus Justice Clarence Thomas, who recused himself — refuses to hear an appeal filed by lawyer John Eastman about shielding emails he sent to Trump.