Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To CA$14.67

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 8.8% better than analyst forecasts at CA$44m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were CA$0.49 per share, some 8.8% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Payfare from three analysts is for revenues of CA$90.4m in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 106% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to CA$0.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$90.4m and losses of CA$0.50 per share in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Payfare'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 6.0% to CA$14.67, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Payfare. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Payfare analyst has a price target of CA$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$11.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Payfare's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 106% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 46% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Payfare is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Payfare analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Payfare is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

