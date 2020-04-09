Payfone Ranked in The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times

Digital Identity Technology Company Achieves Dramatic Growth with Innovative Offerings

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Payfone, a leader in identity verification and authentication, announced today that the Financial Times has named the company in the top 500 of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020. This is the first time FT is publishing this list for The Americas, which is focused on companies that offer impressive innovation and growth in the region.

Payfone, which helps its enterprise clients to secure and streamline their customer journeys through Phone Intelligence-based identity verification, ranked #4 among companies in its category and #127 overall on the list of 500 companies. More

"The inaugural FT Americas ranking comes at a perilous and uncertain time for many companies, as the coronavirus severely curtails economies, workforces and ultimately growth," said Maxine Kelly, Commissioning Editor, Special Reports at Financial Times. "Yet the ranking also highlights 500 businesses across the continent for whom innovation and creativity have paid off — attributes that will underpin resilience and enable many of them to thrive once the worst effects of the pandemic are behind them."

Payfone, which helps its enterprise clients to secure and streamline their customer journeys through Phone Intelligence-based identity verification, ranked #4 among companies in its category and #127 overall on the list of 500 companies. The global company, which experienced 596-percent growth from 2015 to 2018, attributes its rapid growth rate to its unique technology and patents, which enable companies to solve a number of challenges across mobile, web, and call center channels. Two examples that are particularly relevant today are the company's call center ANI match technology, which significantly reduces call wait times, and its telehealth optimization solution, which helps telemedicine companies to accelerate sign-ups and logins for new and returning healthcare consumers while improving their privacy and security.

Although the award focuses on the Americas, Payfone's international solutions, such as its anti-SIM swap fraud and PSD2 SCA technologies, which are available in the United Kingdom and other European countries, were a major factor in driving its global growth.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our growth and innovation in the Financial Times' inaugural list for the Americas," said Rodger Desai, CEO of Payfone. "As digital and phone transactions surge, the need for fast and secure identity verification has become even more vital. We are committed to helping companies prioritize and accelerate their plans to optimize their online and call center experiences to offer their customers the best possible service, even in challenging times."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a joint project by the Financial Times and Statista. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies. The final list recognizes the Top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018.

About Payfone

Payfone's award-winning Phone Intelligence technology replaces traditional identity verification processes such as easy-to-forget passwords, cumbersome security questions, and clumsy SMS OTPs with a solution that is both more secure and easier for end-users. Through Phone Intelligence and its patented Trust Score™, Payfone is able to verify consumers' identities in an instant, invisible, and inclusive way across mobile, web, and call center interactions. Payfone serves the majority of US financial institutions, and leading healthcare, insurance, technology and retail companies. Learn more at payfone.com and linkedin.com/company/payfone.

Press Contact:

Emily Riley

eriley@witstrategy.com

914-330-1128

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payfone-ranked-in-the-americas-fastest-growing-companies-by-the-financial-times-301037971.html

SOURCE Payfone