‘Paying it forward’: Middle Tennessee volunteer organizations call for all hands on deck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After several devastating tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee, businesses and residents will be picking up the pieces and rebuilding for weeks and months to come.

“I didn’t even see the clean-up process until later in the day,” Robert Rodgers, a Madison resident, said. “I was just so devastated by the hole that was in my roof.”

However, as the weekend approaches, volunteer organizations are calling for more helping hands. Whether you donate your time, resources, or extra belongings, volunteer organizations encourage everyone to find some way to get involved.

The American Red Cross, United Way, the Salvation Army, the Nashville Community Resource Center (CRC), All Hands and Heart, and Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) are just a few programs heading out into the neighborhoods in the coming days.

Red Cross said it has had more than 80 volunteers respond, but the organization still needs help at blood donation sites, shelters, and other avenues.

“Whether it’s helping us serve food from one of our emergency response vehicles into communities that have been very hard hit and unable to get to until recently, or whether it’s handing out clean-up kits for those who perhaps need a tarp on their roof,” said Sherry McKinney, regional communications director for Red Cross.

Officials advise anyone who needs help to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Meanwhile, All Hands and Hearts is in front yards and backyards, helping to clean up trees and debris.

“Some homeowners are not able to do it on their own. For example, the homeowners here, they are elderly, but they are not able to do it by themselves,” Carlos Ortiz, a volunteer with All Hands and Hearts, said.

Rodgers said he couldn’t imagine rebuilding his Madison house without help: “I have thanked them I don’t know how many times thus far just for showing up, and they just walk right in, just took over, and just give the assistance we needed.”

For Ortiz, volunteering is “just paying it forward.”

This weekend, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region is teaming up with Hands On Nashville in a coordinated effort to get volunteers into the areas of Clarksville impacted by the severe weather.

In addition, the city of Clarksville has set up a hotline to coordinate all tornado recover efforts. Just call 931-245-2988.

If you can’t donate your time or energy, the Nashville CRC is asking for hygiene and health donations to help those displaced by the storms. Paper towels, shampoo, body wash, tampons, and detergent are all needed.

“Giving to United Way and supporting the recovery efforts, buying things from the Amazon wish list for the CRC or dropping off donations — that’s how we help recover these families in a timely manner,” said Tina Doniger, CEO of the Nashville CRC.

For a list of ways to help Middle Tennessee tornado victims, click here.

