Paying for the holidays in six easy payments. Here's what to consider

This holiday season, it's not enough to spot a great Black Friday deal on a big screen TV or a sweater. You need to consider whether you want to take out a loan at the checkout, too.

Walmart is offering a new way to buy clothes, electronics, furniture and sporting goods, as well as other items, this holiday season as an alternative to cash and credit cards. Think of this one as a new way to buy now, pay later by breaking up payments into monthly installments. Yes, even if you're buying toys or clothes.

While Walmart is a major player — initially introducing installment loans in February — plenty of other retailers are playing the same game to get your money, too.

Point-of-sale loans — a way to borrow money to buy specific things — are likely to be hot this holiday season, as retailers attempt to drive sales and shoppers demand easy-to-understand credit.

Black Friday 2019: Get a jump on holiday shopping plans with early look at ads

Walmart deals: Chain releases Black Friday ad with $129 Apple Watch, TV deals, electronics doorbusters

Need a loan for a Shinola watch?

Want to buy a $140 Fair Isle sweater with shimmering stripes at Anthropology? You can have it for just four easy payments online of $35 with Afterpay. (Late fees could apply with this offer; installments are due every two weeks.)

Or how about a $1,195 Shinola Runwell Automatic Watch? It could be yours for $105.14 a month for 12 months based on a 10% annual percentage rate.

Silicon Valley start up Affirm — which is working with Walmart — has point-of-sale financing partnerships with a variety of retailers that sell online, including Shinola, Casper, Warby Parker, Delta Vacations, the RealReal, StockX, American Girl and Ring. See www.affirm.com.

And there's a new Affirm app for that when shopping elsewhere.

Yet is this a cool Yule deal that could help you score the perfect gift, maybe a bike for your girlfriend? Or are we looking at a high-tech way to load up on debt to buy something that you really cannot afford?

And should you be paying up to 30% for financing holiday gifts? Even if you're paying off that loan in six months?

The fintech pitch is that the new installment loans give people a way to control their debt — and access to credit for some that might not qualify for a rewards-based credit card.

The new types of loans use proprietary algorithms that focus less on traditional credit score models and more heavily on your on-time payments or even ask to review your checking account transactions.

Oddly enough, some consumer watchdogs say this new idea could work better than credit cards for some consumers, especially if the consumer has a tendency to pay late and trigger high cost fees on their credit cards.

Walmart has a "Take it home today" plan for paying for some items, such as big screen TVs, over three months, six months and 12 months. Some consumers prefer predictable payments over pulling out a credit card. More

By making fixed regular payments, consumers aren't dragging around their debt for years, as they would by making only the minimum payment on credit card bills, according to Chi Chi Wu, a staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, a nonprofit that advocates for low-income families.

Many installment plans don't have late fees so you're not fearing a $39 charge for being late on a credit card payment.

"One late fee and that's way more expensive than a 30% APR," Wu said.

Some retailers, such as furniture stores, have offered shoppers installment loans for years. But now startups, as well as banks, are tapping into technology that can offer consumers the option of a loan instantly and nearly everywhere.

"Think of the owner of a roofing company at the house to give an estimate on a project whipping out an iPad to offer an instant loan to pay for the work," according to a report in the American Banker.