We are all paying the price for Sadiq’s vanity

Devolution has been extremely beneficial, if not in terms of good policy, then at least for the personal profile of certain politicians.

Sadiq Khan, for example, were it not for Labour’s decision to institute the London mayoralty in 2000, would still be the MP for Tooting and, undoubtedly, a leading member of the shadow cabinet. Having nominated Jeremy Corbyn for the party leadership in 2015, it’s a fair bet that Khan’s pragmatic approach to his own political career would have ensured his high profile in Labour ranks throughout the lean years of Corbyn’s leadership and beyond.

But it is City Hall that has been the making of Khan, that has given him the status and profile where he can lecture not only London but the entire country about the perils of car ownership. He is not just the capital’s leader, he is its teacher: he boasted to a conference in New York at the weekend that Londoners had been “educated” into supporting his Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (Ulez), a process that presumably included a justification as to why poorer Londoners have to pay proportionately more for the privilege of driving their cars anywhere.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Humza Yousaf, the first minister, is making the most of his own moment in the sun by committing untold hundreds of thousands of pounds to the latest fight against the UK Government. While on the face of it, the Court of Session hearing today is to examine the justification for the decision by the Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, to block Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, yesterday it emerged that the first minister has admitted that the court case he has brought isn’t actually about the legislation at all.

“It’s not actually about the legislation itself. It’s the principle,” he told interviewer Iain Dale during an Edinburgh Fringe event last month. “If the [Scottish] parliament passes by a majority a piece of legislation, why can another government come in and veto that legislation? Even if it was legislation I completely disagreed with, I would absolutely fight for the principle.”

Yousaf’s seeming ignorance of how devolution is intended to work is neither here nor there (there are a number of policy areas in which Holyrood’s authority to meddle, including holding independence referendums and changing UK-wide equality laws, is questionable); what’s more important is the revelation that he sees expensive court action, which the taxpayer will fund, as a convenient grievance generator that can be deployed to benefit his own party.

The first minister wants to depict himself as the champion of the Scottish people, standing up against the might of the Westminster empire. His previous championing of self-identification, to make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate and for male rapists to get sent to female prisons, has now been relegated to a secondary concern. His priority is to have a very public, very expensive fight with Westminster, because that will go down very well with his shrinking group of supporters and do wonders for his personal profile.

Yousaf may even have calculated that in the event of a loss in court, he will become what all grandstanding politicians dream of becoming: a martyr to the cause. And in nationalist circles, just as in socialist ones, there is nothing more romantic than the pride in battles lost.

Yousaf and Khan not only have platforms that were unavailable to previous generations, they have the spending power, too. Devolution, the project that was meant to bring power closer to the people, has given free rein to the egos and personal agendas of individuals who see their respective offices either as a pulpit from which to lecture the ignorant masses or as a publicly-funded credit card with which to pursue narrow party political objectives.

None of this should surprise anyone. Who could resist the chance to emulate our American cousins sitting in their governors’ mansions or city halls with their seemingly presidential trappings? The cost, unfortunately, is to have to tolerate the patronising and the grandstanding, not to mention the cost to our wallets.

