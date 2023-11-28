What are you paying at the pump? Under $2.60 per gallon of gas, if you look around in PBC

WEST PALM BEACH — Gas prices in Palm Beach County dipped to as low as $2.59 per gallon Monday, 2 cents less than a week ago.

Sunday's statewide average was $3.01 per gallon, 3 cents less than last week and 31 cents less than a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price at the pump on Thanksgiving day was $3.03 per gallon in Florida, the lowest in three years. Last year, Thanksgiving travelers paid $3.41 per gallon.

"A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there's an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line."

New at The Gardens Mall: Nike store brings 'digital-forward' approach to sneaker sales

West Palm Beach to Boca Raton remains the state's most expensive metro market, in part because of a Palm Beach County tax on gasoline sales, with an average of $3.22 per gallon. Following it are Tallahassee and Miami, both at $3.10. The least expensive gas is in the Florida Panhandle, in Pensacola ($2.85), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.86) and Panama City ($2.90).

Some locations in Palm Beach County showed gas for less than $3 a gallon, primarily in the northern part of the county, according to the website Gasbuddy.com.

The following per-gallon prices were posted Monday morning on the website www.GasBuddy.com and represent the lowest for these municipalities.

New at the Mall at Wellington Green: Pop culture, Ecuadorian fast food, Colombian jewelry

Northern Palm Beach County: Four stations within a mile of each other along Northlake Boulevard were at $2.61. They are the Shell at 9009 Prosperity Farms Road and the Chevron at 819 Northlake, both in North Palm Beach, the Marathon at 980 Northlake Blvd. in Lake Park and the Costco at 3250 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

Central Palm Beach County: Chevron, 3707 Broadway, Riviera Beach, $2.59

Western Palm Beach County: There were three at $2.89. They are the Citgo at 5248 Lake Worth Road in Greenacres; the Costco at 11001 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach; and the Exxon at 1201 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach $2.89.

Southern Palm Beach County: BJ's, 1540 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, $2.77.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gas prices in Palm Beach County drop as low as $2.59 per gallon