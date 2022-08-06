Paying respect to a fallen brother

Aug. 5—FISHERS — Shortly after visitation began for fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, the line extended outside the ITOWN church.

Shahnavaz died in the line of duty last Sunday during a traffic stop.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, has been charged with the officer's murder.

Officers from throughout Indiana were on hand Friday to pay their respects to a fallen brother and the Shahnavaz family.

Outside the church, an Elwood police car was on display honoring the fallen officer.

Members of the Elwood Police Department formed a line, standing at attention and saluting as the Shahnavaz family entered.

Inside the church, a video being displayed showed Noah as a youngster, in high school, on family vacations, and in the U.S. Army and Elwood Police Department.

In all the photographs, Shahnavaz was smiling.

Dale Askeland served in the U.S. Army with Shahnavaz and came to Indiana from North Carolina.

"He was my teammate when I first came back to active duty," he said. "He was a PFC and I was a specialist, and although I had the higher rank, he showed me the ropes."

Askeland said working military police duty on patrol, Shahnavaz showed him how to do things.

"We had a really tight group," he said of the military unit in El Paso. "When I first woke up about 7 a.m. (Sunday), I saw a shared article about an Elwood police officer being killed and I thought to myself, there's no way it could be him."

Askeland said the two men had a great relationship.

"No matter what, he always had a smile and he was always happy; making the best of every situation," he said. "He was of the people, for the people."

Carter Martin, whose father works in law enforcement in Zionsville, knew Shahnavaz and his mother.

"I'm here to pay my respects to a fallen officer," he said. "I was very upset, heartbroken and very angry.

"I was kind of shocked," Martin continued. "I knew him and would talk to him. His mom was a teacher in my school for many years, so I knew her personally. He was a very nice guy and very respectful."

Justin Jackson, who has been with the Greenfield Police Department for 12 years, was a member of the Honor Guard assisting with the activities Friday.

"There was a lot going through my mind because that same day we had a police action shooting," Jackson said. "You realize how fortunate we were that our guys didn't get hurt. We could have lost a guy."

Jackson is the father of two boys and one on the way.

"It can happen at any time," he said of an officer being injured or killed in the line of duty. "It makes you more aware of your surroundings. This is kind of a wake-up call for everyone: Don't be complacent and make sure you're aware of your surroundings."

Justin Sears, a member of the Terre Haute Police Department for 15 years, traveled to Fishers on Friday and hoped to return on Saturday.

"I'm proud to be here for the visitation," he said. "It's way too close to home because in Terre Haute we've lost three officers in the past 10 years."

Sears wanted to be at the church to show his department's support for the law enforcement community.

"It's always a somber event," he said. "There are mixed emotions. Everyone handles grief in a different way."

Pendleton resident Mike Fabian has been a member of the Indiana Patriot Guard since 2007.

"We did the flag lines," he said. "We're not doing the escort because the police department is handling that. We'll be here to stand in the flag line.

"We're here to pray for the fallen and to show our respect for our veteran and our police department," Fabian said. "It's about paying it forward."

Darlene Shuck of Middletown has been a guard member since 2012.

"This young man was just a baby, taken too soon," she said. "We're here to respect him and his family."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.