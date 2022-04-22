Payment Extension Proposal, Zhenro Approval: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit will next week meet with holders of a yuan bond to vote on a proposed interest payment extension, in the latest attempt by an indebted developer to gain more time to ease liquidity stress.

The proposal by Hengda Real Estate Group would extend interest payment due on its 8.2 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) note by six months to October. Earlier, Zhenro Properties Group’s key onshore unit won investor approval to push back repayment of the majority of a 627 million yuan asset-backed security tranche by a year.

A gauge of developer shares fell 2.3% Thursday, a fourth-straight decline, as the sector continues reversing its recent bounce. Optimism generated by last month’s sweeping set of policy promises from Beijing has continued to fade in the absence of concrete measures.

Times China Says It Has Repaid Dollar Bond Due April 20 (8:58 a.m. HK)

Times China Holdings Ltd. has repaid a dollar bond which was due Wednesday, the Chinese developer told Bloomberg in a written statement Friday. There was $166.8 million of principal outstanding, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company also has a dollar note maturing April 26, with $175.4 million outstanding.

Hengda Real Estate to Hold Creditor Meeting (8:00 a.m. HK)

Hengda Real Estate Group Co., Evergrande’s onshore unit, will hold a meeting on April 25-26 with holders of its 8.2 billion yuan bond to vote on proposal for repayment extension, Hengda said in a filing.

China Remains Investable, But for a Different Reason Now: Q&A (6:00 a.m.)

Jean-Louis Nakamura, the chief investment officer for the Asia Pacific region at Lombard Odier, says China’s policy landscape is changing the dynamics of investing in the world’s most-populous nation.

One reason: Chinese regulators have been slow to deal with the record waves of debt defaults prompted by a regulatory clampdown on excess borrowing and a housing-market slump. That’s left investors increasingly impatient for promised policy support, intensifying growing capital outflows.

Zhenro Gets Approval to Extend Repayment of Security (6:00 a.m. HK)

The developer’s onshore unit will delay repaying most of a 627 million yuan asset-backed security tranche by a year, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s private disclosure system.

The proposal was to pay accrued interest and 10% of the principal on Friday’s original maturity date, with the balance to be delivered on April 22, 2023, the document said.

