Downing Street dismisses idea of £500 payment for positive Covid test

Harry Yorke
People wait outside a coronavirus testing centre in Manchester - Oli Scarff/AFP
People wait outside a coronavirus testing centre in Manchester - Oli Scarff/AFP

Downing Street has dismissed proposals, reportedly backed by Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, to pay £500 to every person who tests positive for coronavirus as part of a drive to increase compliance with self-isolation.

On Friday, Boris Johnson's spokesman said there were no plans to extend the payments to anyone who is infected in England, adding that the vast majority of people were sticking to the rules.

It came after a 16-page Government document which suggested that issuing a £500 payment to everyone was the "preferred option" of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was leaked on Thursday.

While insiders insisted that proposal was one of four tabled for discussion, it is understood to have been prompted by Cabinet Office polling suggesting that only 17 per cent of people with Covid symptoms are coming forward for testing.

Under the current system, only those on a low income who cannot work from home and are eligible for benefits are entitled to a "support payment" of £500.

Scientific experts have previously raised concerns that the current financial support on offer to people asked to self-isolate may be contributing to lower levels of compliance.

Asked about the proposal, the Number 10 spokesman told reporters: "There are no plans to introduce an extra £500 payment. We already offer a £500 payment to support those who are on low incomes who cannot work from home.

"We have given local authorities £70 million for the scheme and they are able to provide extra payments on top of those £500 if they think it is necessary. That £500 is on top of any other benefits and statutory sick pay that people are eligible for. "

Asked about concerns over compliance, the spokesman said: "I would point to the fact that more people are being tested than ever before. People are coming forward for tests, and the vast majority continue to abide by the rules."

Separately, Treasury sources also scotched suggestions that the plan, which has been costed at up to £453 million a week – 12 times the cost of the current approach – would be approved.

However, Professor Stephen Reicher, who is advising the Government's coronavirus response, said universal payments to self-isolate should form an "essential element of our pandemic response".

He told BBC News: "You can't have a bureaucratic system, you can't have a system where people don't know whether they will get the support or not – it has to be immediate. The way to do that is to make it universal."

