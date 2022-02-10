Payments startup Alma raises 115 million euros to fund expansion across Western Europe

·1 min read

(Reuters) - French buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Alma said on Thursday it had raised 115 million euros ($131 million) in equity funding as it seeks to speed up its expansion in Western Europe.

Alma's latest fundraising round also drew 95 million euros in debt financing, bringing the total to 210 million euros.

The platform attracted new investors such as Chinese tech giant Tencent, which joined previous backers such as Eurazeo and French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance.

"We strive to be an efficient and sane alternative to traditional consumer credit," co-founder and CEO Louis Chatriot said in a statement.

Launched three years ago, the startup offers a service that guarantees full payment to the merchant at the time of purchase, while the customer pays over time.

Alma - whose clients include French upmarket department store chains Galeries Lafayette and Printemps - said it would use the funds to grow in new and existing markets.

It plans to expand to the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Ireland, and Austria this year.

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

(Reporting Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Red flags missed? Critics raised concerns years ago about DWP lawsuit settlement

    Concerns were raised about the DWP lawsuit settlement years before the FBI raided the city attorney's office.

  • Cops found child porn when searching Dallas County murder suspect's home, documents say

    One of the suspect's in Cassidy Rainwater's death waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

  • Family of man murdered in his Venice home in 2014 still waiting for justice, closure

    Calvin Tally left behind five daughters, twin sons and three grandchildren.

  • Building collapses in Syria, killing woman and 3 children

    A building collapse in northwest Syria killed a woman and three of her children, while her husband and three other children survived, the opposition Syrian Civil Defense group said Thursday. The collapse of the building Wednesday night on the southern edge of the city of Idlib came as northwest Syria has been witnessing weeks of rain and snow. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said rescue operations in the two-story building lasted about four hours.

  • ICJ orders Uganda to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

    International judges blame Uganda for the death of 10-15,000 people between 1998 and 2003.

  • ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection devices face criticism. Police are investing anyway.

    ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection technology company, is expanding by steering federal grants to police departments and firing back against criticism.

  • Nothing but legitimate political discourse here

    Mitch McConnell pushes back against the RNC on Jan. 6 insurrection, while Hal Rogers pokes controversy.

  • Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well

    The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco: dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive. The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Rayan’s mother, Wassima Khersheesh, bitterly referred to the well that took her son as “that hole of dust.”

  • Peloton's new CEO has one not so secret mission: analyst

    Clean up the pig, present it to someone for eating.

  • One Menacing Call After Another: Threats Against Lawmakers Surge

    WASHINGTON — Early one morning in November 2019, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., received a profanity-laden voicemail message at his office in which the caller identified himself as a trained sharpshooter and said he wanted to blow the congressman’s head off. Two years earlier, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., received a similar voicemail message from an irate man who falsely accused her of threatening President Donald Trump’s life. “If you do it again, you’re dead,” he said, punctuating the statement w

  • EXPLAINER: What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?

    A peace agreement for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has never quite ended is back in the spotlight amid a Russian military buildup near the country's borders and rising tensions about whether Moscow will invade. Top officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are meeting Thursday in Berlin to discuss ways of implementing the deal that was signed in Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015. Russia responded to the February 2014 ouster in Kyiv of a Kremlin-friendly president by annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backing a separatist insurgency in the country’s mostly Russian-speaking eastern industrial region known as the Donbas.

  • Former 'Stop the Steal' supporter compares the movement to a cult: 'I was not in control'

    On Erin Burnett OutFront Wednesday, former “Stop the Steal” supporter Keith Scott sat down with CNN’s Elle Reeve and spoke about becoming deeply devoted to a movement he now calls a cult. Scott had never even been to a Trump rally, but spent months living in his car after the election to attend every “Stop the Steal” rally he could. “If something was posted saying that there was a rally, like, I was not in control. I was going no matter what,” Scott said. “How did I get caught up in this? I’d never been to a Trump rally. Ya know, I wasn’t one of those people.” Scott said that he’d just become enthralled with the movement and its message, though he came to notice that those promising to provide evidence of election fraud never provided any whatsoever. “The people that were giving evidence of election fraud, it was the same message that we had heard a day before, or weeks before,” Scott said. “But it was like, ‘It’s coming. It's gonna be revealed.’ Like just keeping us — keeping us holding on for the next breath.” Scott attended the protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which he called the greatest day of his life. But after the protest turned into a violent insurrection, everything changed. “After January the 6th,” Scott said, “I came here and I kept mumbling, ‘I feel like I just got out of a cult.’”

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Its long-term average annual return handily surpasses other investment vehicles, such as bonds, housing, and commodities (e.g., gold and oil). While the "Big Two," Bitcoin and Ethereum, are largely responsible for this nominal increase, it's meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's been busy dropping jaws and setting records. When 2021 began, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.