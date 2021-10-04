Payments tech firm Nuvei files for U.S. IPO a year after Toronto listing

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Canada's payments technology company Nuvei Corp on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, more than a year after its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company is offering a total of 1.5 million of its subordinate voting shares. Part of those shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVEI", the company said.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to beef up its finances and pursue other strategies for growth.

In addition to payments technology, Nuvei also offers foreign exchange services, local acquiring, and risk management services in countries including the United States and Canada.

The company is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Co and Manulife Investment Management (North America), among others, according to data from Refinitiv.

Last year, Nuvei raised $700 million in its Canadian IPO, in what was then the largest ever technology company offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets will be the bookrunners for the offering, the company said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • Here's a High-Yield Dividend Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Jump 26% Within 12 Months

    Concerns that the dividend might be in jeopardy or that the stock's downtrend will continue might be warranted. Here's a high-yield dividend stock that Wall Street thinks could jump 26% within the next 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) currently offers a dividend yield of nearly 5.8%.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • The transformative potential of crypto and blockchain is 'difficult to overstate,' Bank of America says in its debut report on the sector

    Bank of America launched coverage of digital assets to make sense of a rapidly growing asset class that has now ballooned to $2.1 trillion.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Bet on These 4 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of Micron (MU)

    Here we pick four technology stocks that are better buys than Micron (MU), given the expected decline in bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips due to the industry-wide supply-chain hiccups.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.