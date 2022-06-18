Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 55% in that time. Paymentus Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 19% in the same period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Paymentus Holdings reported an EPS drop of 38% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 55% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 246.07, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Paymentus Holdings shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 37% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Paymentus Holdings .

