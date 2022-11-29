Payne county assistant DA accused of possession of child pornography

Nov. 29—Kevin Etherington, an assistant district attorney for Payne and Logan Counties, is being accused of possession of child pornography.

Etherington was booked Monday into the Payne County Jail.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation based off cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and executed a search warrant for Etherington's home, according to the OSBI.

"The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded 14 cybertips, linked to a single suspect, to the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children unit. The investigation identified Kevin Etherington (07/26/1969) as a possible suspect related to the cybertips," the OSBI release reads. "Earlier today, OSBI ICAC Agents executed a search warrant at Etherington's Stillwater residence. Based on the results of that search, Etherington was taken into custody and transported to the Payne County Jail. He was booked on one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act."

OSBI reported that the District Attorney's office is cooperating fully with the investigation.