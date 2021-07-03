Payne County Courthouse packed with upcoming cases

Jul. 2—The Payne County Courthouse will be packed Tuesday from the morning to the afternoon with several cases headed for sentencing after jury trials and preliminary hearings.

Yale resident found guilty of child sexual abuse returning to court

Jerry Gustafson, of Yale, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse and was found guilty in May.

Jurors recommended a sentence of 25 years in the Department of Corrections and a $500 fine.

He is represented by Jodie Gage, and she ordered a presentence investigation to be completed before sentencing.

Gustafson was remanded to the custody of the sheriff until sentencing.

He is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Stephen Kistler on Tuesday morning.

Yukon man found guilty of manslaughter in Payne County returning for sentencing

Christopher Tucker was charged with first-degree manslaughter in 2018.

He had a jury trial in April and the jury gave a recommendation of five years in the DOC.

Tucker is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Yale man charge with child sexual abuse scheduled for sentencing

Troy Harrison, of Yale, was accused of child sexual abuse in 2019. He recently had a jury trial in June.

The jury recommended a sentence of 25 years in the DOC. He didn't request a PSI and is scheduled to be sentenced before Kistler on Tuesday morning.

Former Correctional Officer charged with child sexual abuse has date stricken and rescheduled.

Lane Tyrel Long was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019 after it was discovered he was having an illegal relationship with a minor.

Long was set to have a further pretrial Friday morning since he is scheduled to have a jury trial this month. The further pretrial was rescheduled for Tuesday.

Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse returning to court for a preliminary hearing.

Hector Vazquez was arrested last year on a single charge of child sexual abuse.

Bond was set at $100,000 and was posted in November.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday before Judge Katherine Thomas.