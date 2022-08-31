Payne County Sheriff's Office makes two separate arrests for possession of child porn

Aug. 31—Two Payne County men are being charged in separate cases of possessing child pornography after investigations by the Payne County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Blankinship, a 34-year-old Stillwater man charged Aug. 3 with two counts of lewd molestation was charged Monday with an additional count of aggravated possession of child pornography. Blankinship has pleaded not guilty to the molestation charges.

Glenn Fogle, a 61-year-old Cushing man, was facing two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography in Tulsa County when he was charged Monday with the same count in Payne County District Court. Fogle was set to be arraigned Sept. 9 in the Tulsa County case.

According to the probable cause affidavit in Blankinship's case, PCSO began investigating him in July on suspicion of child sexual assault. During arrest, deputies seized Blankinship's phone and were issued a warrant to examine it. The investigator reported locating more than 100 files of suspected child pornography, with many images of prepubescent children including infants and toddlers engaged in sexual acts. Some files depicted an adult male in the images with the children.

Bond was set at $75,000 in Blankinship's pornography case. He is due in court on the lewd molestation case Sept. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Fogle was first investigated by a Tulsa detective who is also a member of the OSBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit that they had received a cyber tip from ImageNet Consulting that a person with an office on Yale Avenue in Tulsa was possibly using a work computer to download pornography to an external drive.

Tulsa officers said the recovered hundreds of images of child pornography from Fogle's work computer, which later led to a warrant for Fogle's Cushing residence. Hundreds more pornographic images were located at the residence according to the affidavit. The images depicted children as young as toddlers, and some images also contained an adult male engaging in sexual acts.