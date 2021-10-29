Payne found guilty in child exploitation case

Oct. 29—A Daviess County jury found Alex R. Payne guilty of 19 charges related to coaxing minors to send him sexually explicit images and possessing child pornography.

Thursday's verdict came after three days of trial that included testimony from four victims whose images were found on Payne's phone. Payne, who didn't testify until after he had been found guilty but before the jury recommended a sentence, apologized to jurors, while also claiming people charged with similar crimes should not be sentenced to prison.

"I don't believe in the penitentiary system," Payne said during questioning by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter. "I would want them to get help."

After the jury had been dismissed, the attorneys and Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones reviewed the jury's recommendation and concluded the recommended sentence was 17 years. The jury recommended some of Payne's sentences on the 19 counts run consecutively, while recommending others run concurrently.

Payne was found guilty of six counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), which are class B felonies and "violent offenses" under the state's violent offender statute and are punishable by between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Payne will have to serve 85% of his sentence —14.45 years — before he will be eligible for parole.

The investigation began in 2018, when a victim Payne had first met online when she was 12 reported that Payne had been harassing her for years and had numerous nude photos of her. That investigation led to the confiscation of two of Payne's cellphones, one in Indiana and one at a home on Booth Avenue.

The Indiana phone contained a video of the first victim when she was a juvenile, engaged in a sexual act. The phone on Booth Avenue contained multiple images of juveniles, including images of nude juveniles in sexual poses. Two of the identified victims were from Daviess County, and two were from Webster County. Other victims whose images were found on Payne's phone were never identified.

Payne was found guilty of six counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 18) and 12 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.

Van Meter told jurors in his closing statement that a log of messages from Kik Messenger on Payne's phone showed Payne would pose as a juvenile, contact young girls and ask for nude photos.

"That's his modus operandi," Van Meter said. "He poses as a young person and reaches out to young people."

The Kik messages read at trial included multiple attempts by Payne to get photos from young girls, or of him engaging in explicit sexual conversations with teens.

After the verdict, Payne said, "I know what I did was wrong," and told jurors we wanted to be able to have time with his young daughter.

"I don't want anybody to hurt, I really don't," Payne said. "I'm not one of those people who tried to do anything physical with anyone underage."

Payne claimed he had a porn addiction. When asked if he was the person who posed as a teen to get nude photos from the victims, Payne claimed he didn't remember. He also denied trading photos of nude teens online with others, although the investigation uncovered numerous messages where Payne would ask to trade photos.

When Van Meter asked Payne if he would admit asking for nude photos of juveniles online, Payne said, "not all the time."

After the guilty verdict was read but before the jury recommended its sentence, Officer Brad Youngman, who investigated the case as a detective for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said, "I think the jury has a hard job" and said, "I respect the hard work they put in, and I respect the verdict they rendered."

The trial was postponed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a long time," Youngman said.

Youngman, who is now lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, said "what set this apart from other cases is it wasn't just child pornography. There were local victims I was able to identify.

"In this case, the best thing I could do was present as strong a case to the prosecutor, so he could take the case to trial. I firmly believe that process worked."

After the jury recommended its sentence, Van Meter said, "I respect the decision, of course. That's why we have juries; to recommend sentences."

Van Meter credits Youngman and sheriff's office Special Deputy Cheryl Purdy for their work. Purdy is a phone and computer forensics specialist who was able to extract the nude images from Payne's phone.

"Brad Youngman did an excellent job with the investigation," Van Meter said. "If he hadn't tracked down and identified some of the images on the phone, we wouldn't have the additional victims. Without the help of Cheryl Purdy, we wouldn't be here."

Jones will formally sentence Payne on Jan. 6.

