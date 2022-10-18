Payne making run for District Court seat

Oct. 18—J. Nick Payne started his law career as a public defender in Lexington before he was offered an opportunity to return to his hometown of Owensboro to work as an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, the office that handles felony prosecutions.

Payne has been a prosecutor for 20 years and is seeking the office of Daviess District Judge in Division III.

"Since I graduated law school, I have been a full-time, in-court attorney," Payne said. "I have seen the judicial decorum necessary to do the job. I have seen good judges and bad judges."

Payne said the experience he has gained in the courtroom "has been invaluable."

District Court is very busy, with judges hearing misdemeanor criminal cases, small claims disputes, traffic cases, probate cases and presiding over juvenile court.

Payne said a District judge has to have people skills, be able to listen and know how to communicate with people coming in front of the bench.

"They have to be able to explain why they are ruling a certain way," Payne said. "They need to be clean, concise and knowledgeable and be able to convey that to everyone in the courtroom.

"In District Court most people, if they are going to have any interaction with the court at all, it will be with a District judge ... A judge can't advise them what to do, but he can say, 'Here's what the law says, and here's why I'm going to make this ruling.' "

As a prosecutor, Payne said he has worked with victims, defendants, law enforcement and defense attorneys, and he has made decisions the way a judge would rule from the bench.

"I weigh all the facts and the law," Payne said.

Payne said he is able to make fair decisions based on the law and case facts and not be swayed by personal or public opinion.

Payne said he would also work to provide needed sources of help to people before the court, with the judge being "the first line of defense for victims and for people who need substance abuse treatment" or mental health treatment.

Payne said his experience would also benefit him in presiding over juvenile court.

"I am raising my family in this community," Payne said. "I want to make sure I am doing my part to keep the community safe, for the community and my kids as well."