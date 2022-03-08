Payne receives 70-year sentence in child exploitation case

Mar. 8—Alex Ryan Payne, the Owensboro man jurors found guilty last year of sexually exploiting several juveniles, was sentenced to 70 years in prison Monday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said Payne, 32, is a "predator" who tried to ruin the life of one of his victims by posting explicit images of her on a fake Facebook page, and by sending explicit photos to the victim's boyfriend and others.

Jones, in her remarks, referenced Payne testifying that he was "helping" the juveniles he was in contact with, although jurors saw multiple text messages of Payne asking minors for nude photos.

"You continued to say, while you were on the stage you were helping those girls, and that's a lie," Jones said. "You painted yourself as a victim, and that was a lie. This was about control."

Payne was found guilty of six counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), which are class B felonies and "violent offenses" under the state's violent offender statute and are punishable by between 10 and 20 years in prison.

The investigation began when one of Payne's victims, who was 12 when she was first contacted by him, informed investigators after he posted explicit photos of her online.

The Messenger-Inquirer does not identity victims of sexual assault.

The woman, who is now an adult, testified at trial that Payne coerced her into sex when she was still a minor. At Monday's sentencing, she told Jones she has been afraid for her safety because of Payne, since she was in middle school.

"I lived in a constant state of fear. I didn't feel safe in my own home and I didn't feel safe with my parents," she said.

Payne would constantly monitor and harass her, which made her fearful he would come after anyone she became close to, she said.

The woman said Payne created a constant state of anxiety for her by leaving messages on her car, and by threatening to confront her in front of her parents and family. Payne stalked her to her senior prom, she said.

"I was never allowed to be a kid or a teenager" because of Payne's harassment, she said.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Van Meter said there are at least four identified victims who sent images to Payne. A fifth juvenile has never been identified.

Jones said, because there are multiple victims, state law requires sex offense run consecutively. The total sentence was 77 years, but state law caps such sentences at 70 years.

"Hopefully, this shows the public that the voices of victims matter," Jones said.

Payne did not testify or give a statement before Jones imposed sentence. His request to give a statement after being sentenced was denied.

Van Meter said Payne will have to serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

"I think the judge hit the nail on the head: He's a predator," Van Meter said after the sentencing. "There's one more predator off the street."

Van Meter credited the woman who told investigators about her experience with the outcome of the case.

"He was reaching out to numerous other individuals" who were juveniles, and soliciting nude photos, Van Meter said. "If she hadn't disclosed, we wouldn't have known about all the other victims," Van Meter said.

The case was investigated by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

Brad Youngman, who investigated the case while he was with the department, said the case was delayed by Payne switching attorneys and by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My first thought was our criminal justice system is by no means perfect, but I believe justice was served today," Youngman said.

The case took more than three years to complete.

"Today was all about the victim getting to say what she needed to say, on her behalf and on behalf of the other victims," Youngman said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse