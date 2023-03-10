Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug, money laundering charges

Mar. 9—Payne Spring Chief of Police April Meadows and Police Officer Jonathan Hutchison were arrested Thursday morning on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.

According to KLTV, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office had received information that Meadows and Hutchison had been dealing drugs previously seized by the Payne Springs Police Department. When deputies executed search warrants at the homes of Meadows and Hutchison, controlled substances were found, Hillhouse said. An additional search warrant was executed at the impound yard of the police department.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office along with The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Texas Rangers, Henderson County District Attorney's Office, and Mabank Police Department executed three search warrants in Henderson County and one search warrant in Kaufman County.

Henderson County District Judge Scott McKee issued the search warrants for Henderson County and Kaufman County District Judge Casey Blair issued the search warrant for Kaufman County.

McKee also issued arrest warrants for Meadows and Hutchison for delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering which are both felony offenses. McKee set bail at one million five hundred thousand dollars on each charge.

While searching the residence in Kaufman County Investigators located suspected methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia. While searching the home in Henderson County, investigators located suspected methamphetamine, suspected steroids, and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects will be facing more charges due to items located at their homes.

Both subjects were transported to the Henderson County Jail where they are awaiting arraignment at this time.

This has been an ongoing joint investigation that continues at this time.