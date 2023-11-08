Paynesville, Minnesota, woman pleads guilty to murder in disabled daughter's death

Nov. 7—ST. CLOUD

— A woman

charged

in the death of her 13-year-old disabled daughter has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Elise Christine Nelson, 38, tendered a Norgaard guilty plea to second-degree murder — with intent not premeditated — in the June 2020 death of Kylie Christine Larson. She entered the plea in Stearns County District Court after a motion hearing on Oct. 18, 2023.

She was originally charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Court records allege Nelson had repeatedly neglected care for Larson,

named in her obituary,

leading to the girl's death.

Larson had suffered from significant medical issues due to loss of oxygen at birth, including cerebral palsy and chronic respiratory failure due to aspiration, according to West Central Tribune files.

Norgaard pleas are entered when a defendant asserts they cannot remember the circumstances of the charged offense, but they agree that if their case were to go to trial, there would be a substantial likelihood they would be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, based on evidence entered by prosecutors.

Nelson's case was previously scheduled to begin trial by jury on Nov. 6, 2023.

Per the plea petition, Nelson may serve anywhere from 90 to 261 months in prison according to Minnesota's sentencing guidelines. Her attorney intends to ask the court for a departure from sentencing recommendations.

Nelson is required to comply with all pre-sentence investigation requirements before returning to court for sentencing, currently scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024, in

Stearns County District Court.

She remains free on a $350,000 bond posted in October of 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Nelson lived at a residence in the 1600 block of West Mill Street in

Paynesville.

She and her ex-husband shared custody of Larson. Larson was under the care of Nelson during the time in question

.

The complaint states Nelson had planned on taking Larson and another unnamed child to a cabin in Alexandria for the weekend, however Larson had developed diarrhea and Nelson canceled the plans. She arranged for the other child to stay with a family friend while she took care of Larson.

Nelson was alone with Larson over the course of four days.

A pulse oximeter machine routinely monitored Larson's blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate. According to the complaint, the machine would sound an alarm if Larson's oxygen saturation and pulse rate would drop below certain thresholds.

According to two part-time, in-home nurses who helped care for Larson, the standard setting on the machine was to signal an alert if Larson's oxygen saturation level fell below 90% and if her pulse fell below 50 beats per minute or rose above 190 beats per minute.

Court records allege that Nelson repeatedly lowered settings, silenced alarms or turned off her daughter's pulse oximeter machine. Nelson allegedly silenced the alarm twice on the morning of June 20, 2020, and lowered the tolerable oxygen rate from 90% to 87% before turning the machine off around 6:40 p.m. that night when the alarm sounded again.

Nelson then allegedly continued to silence and lower the tolerable rates for the oximeter machine monitoring her daughter on June 21, 2020, according to the complaint.

Both nurses who spoke with officers said there is no scenario that would require lowering of the settings. They also said oximeter machines are never to be turned off, unless a person was visibly watching Larson for signs of distress.

As previously reported by the West Central Tribune:

At 12:32 a.m., the oximeter machine was turned back on and the oxygen rate was set at 90%.

At 1:08 a.m., the alarm sounded multiple times and Nelson allegedly silenced it continuously.

At 1:13 a.m., the machine was turned off.

At 4:37 a.m., according to the complaint, Nelson turned the oximeter machine on again and lowered the tolerable oxygen rate to 89%, which triggered the alarm immediately and which Nelson then silenced.

At 4:38 a.m., the tolerable oxygen rate was lowered to 84%. From 4:59 a.m. to 5:32 a.m. the alarm sounded multiple times and was silenced every time.

At 5:41 a.m., the tolerable oxygen rate was raised to 90% and from 5:42 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. the alarm sounded multiple times.

At 5:44 a.m., Nelson allegedly lowered the tolerable oxygen rate to 79%.

At 6:33 a.m., the alarm sounded and was silenced, and then Nelson allegedly proceeded to lower the tolerable rates from 77% to 76% to 74% over the course of eight minutes.

According to the criminal complaint, the machine last recorded an oxygen level or pulse rate from Larson at 6:43 a.m. Sunday. From 6:43:55 a.m. to 6:59:59 a.m. the machine had an "LP" status, meaning that the sensor was still attached to Larson but could not find a pulse.

The complaint further states at 7 a.m. the machine registered an "SO" reading, meaning the sensor was removed from Larson. The machine was turned off at 7:24 a.m. and was not turned back on until it was in law enforcement custody, according to the complaint.

Nelson then allegedly ignored multiple phone calls from the family friend taking care of the other child. According to the complaint, the family friend came to Nelson's residence and knocked on the door, but received no reply. All entry points into the home were locked and window blinds were closed. The family friend sent a text message to Nelson at 11:48 a.m. saying she nor the other child could gain entry into the home.

About an hour later, Nelson sent a text message saying she had finished performing CPR during the hour and that she was waiting for police. According to the complaint, Nelson then had a 17-minute conversation with the family friend over the phone before Nelson dialed 911 at 1:09 p.m. The complaint states no other emergency call was placed.

The complaint further states, "Officers' observations of the defendant upon arrival at the residence were inconsistent with a person exerting herself for 60 minutes while performing CPR."

Officers arrived at 1:13 p.m. and found Larson lying on the living room floor of the residence. She was cold to the touch and had blood pooling on her back and the backside of her legs. According to the criminal complaint, an officer knew from training and experience that this type of blood pooling does not occur immediately upon death.

Larson was transported to the hospital in Paynesville, where she was later pronounced dead at 1:50 p.m.

At the hospital, Nelson told officers that she heard Larson's oximeter machine alarm go off and had seen that her oxygen level was at 86% at 6:04 a.m. Nelson said that Larson then "flatlined" and she immediately began CPR, according to the complaint.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Larson. The cause of death was determined to be bilateral bronchopneumonia related to injuries suffered during delivery. According to the complaint, the medical examiner who did the autopsy opined, "because (Nelson) intentionally deprived care resulting in death, the manner of death was homicide."