Paynesville's John Newport pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in daughter's death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Linda Vanderwerf, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 20—ST. CLOUD — A Paynesville man whose daughter died in a mobile home fire in 2019 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for starting the fire that killed her.

Jamey Newport died July 23, 2019, in a fire at her home in Paynesville. She was 22.

Her father John Sean Newport, 48, entered a guilty plea Monday in Stearns County District Court. He will be sentenced July 2.

He has been in the Stearns County Jail on $2 million bail since the fire.

Newport pleaded guilty to unintentionally causing his daughter's death while committing a felony. In the plea agreement, he accepted an aggravated sentence of 18 years in prison.

The aggravated sentence comes after a court ruling that the crime was committed with particular cruelty.

According to court records, John Newport had been living with Jamey Newport in the mobile home, and she had been paying the bills. The afternoon of the fire, he allegedly asked his daughter to drive him to a hardware store, and when she refused, he began slamming things around the house and arguing with her.

He allegedly decided to set the home on fire after she said she was going to move out.

Newport allegedly poured gasoline in the home and on her beloved kittens in front of her. Friends told law enforcement that Jamey Newport had been depressed, and she used the four kittens as comfort during her depression. On Facebook, she called them her "babies."

The court order says John Newport intentionally set the kittens on fire in front of her, knowing his daughter's dependence on the pets for comfort. That would be expected to "inflict severe emotional psychological distress."

Related:

* Paynesville man enters not guilty plea to killing his daughter in a fire

* Prosecutors say Paynesville man poured gasoline on daughter's kittens before lighting fire that killed her

* Police heard screams of Paynesville woman killed in fire

* Paynesville man charged with second-degree murder in daughter's death in a house fire

* Paynesville fire victim is identified; father in custody pending murder charge

Jamey Newport's dependence on the kittens and her concern for their welfare compromised her ability to flee the fire, according to the court order.

In a recorded 911 call, Jamey Newport told the operator that her father had poured gasoline in the house and on her kittens. She said she had gasoline on herself, too.

In the recording, she can be heard saying her father was starting the fire. She screamed that her kittens were on fire, and she had to save them.

A Paynesville Police Department officer arrived at about the same time the phone line went dead, according to court records. He could hear Jamey Newport screaming and tried to enter the home using a fire extinguisher, but he was unable to reach her through the flames.

She was found in the home's bathtub with the shower running, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. She died of smoke inhalation.

Read more here on Crime and Courts.

Recommended Stories

  • NHS trust pleads guilty over 'wholly avoidable' death of baby

    An NHS hospital has been convicted over the "wholly avoidable" death of a baby boy in the first case of its kind. Harry Richford died seven days after his emergency delivery in November 2017. On Monday morning, lawyers for East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment to Harry and his mother, Sarah Richford. The prosecution was brought by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inquest in 2020, which found that Harry had died partly as a result of neglect at Margate's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital. The inquest found more than a dozen areas of concern in the care of Harry and his mother, including failings in the way an "inexperienced" doctor carried out the delivery, followed by delays in resuscitation. Coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks criticised the trust for initially saying the death was "expected", adding that an inquest was only ordered due to the family's persistence. Lawyers for the hospital trust appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment to Harry and his mother under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations. The CQC has brought prosecutions against NHS trusts before. However, Harry Richford’s case marks the first time that the watchdog has raised the alarm over a clinical failure as opposed to a health and safety failure.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson to host football summit amid threat to ban European Super League

    Prince William: I share fans’ fears for the future of football PM defends top civil servants in wake of Greensill scandal Sir Keir Starmer ordered by furious landlord to ‘get out of my pub’ Coronavirus latest news: India red list decision 'taken too late', says former Government adviser Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson will today host a roundtable with football's governing bodies the FA and the Premier League, as well as fans' representatives, as he looks to block plans for the European Super League - as a Cabinet minister warned could include new laws. The Prime Minister said he was "horrified" at the plans for a closed shop league, writing in The Sun: "It is your game - and you can rest assured that I'm going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red." Mr Johnson is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon. Gavin Williamson, the Culture Secretary, told Sky News the Prime Minister would use the meeting to "outline his clear view that this is a super league that must be stopped", said it was "not right, and not fair". While Mr Johnson would initially look to "find a solution within the football family", the Government "reserves its position to take any action required, whether that be legislation or sanctions to protect football interests in this country," he added. Yesterday Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons: “We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening. We are examining every option, from governance reform, to competition law, and the mechanisms that allow football to take place." Follow the latest updates below.

  • 'Beyond seriously:' Donald Trump (again) teases another presidential run in 2024

    "I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity about running for president in 2024.

  • Derek Chauvin's defense focuses on reasonable doubt in a closing argument that compares the murder case to baking cookies

    Attorney Eric Nelson told jurors they must consider all the facts and circumstances Chauvin had to assess when he used force on George Floyd.

  • Judge calls out Maxine Waters's comments on Chauvin murder trial as 'abhorrent'

    Just moments after the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday to begin deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the defense attorney pushed for a mistrial over its coverage.

  • Biden reportedly briefed major bank CEOs before unveiling infrastructure plan, corporate tax hike

    Some prominent business groups have vocally opposed Biden's tax hike, but many have been silent and some even supportive, like Jeff Bezos.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Bernie Sanders says Putin is murdering Navalny 'in front of the world' for exposing the Russian president's 'vast corruption'

    The Biden administration has told Russia there will be consequences if Navalny dies. The Putin critic has been on a hunger strike for weeks.

  • Watch NASA's first Mars drone flight make history

    The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Charli D'Amelio fans believe they discovered a secret TikTok page where she posted about the Jake Paul fight

    Charli D'Amelio fans allegedly found the 16-year-old TikTok sensation's "secret" TikTok account, and it gained over three million followers.

  • A 47-year-old American golfer has been on a blistering tear since convincing his son to be his caddie

    Stewart Cink put his son Reagan on the bag late last year, and has been on a roll ever since, including a win at the RBC Heritage over the weekend.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released