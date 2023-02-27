Payouts on Biggest US Power Grid Fall 15% in Auction

(Bloomberg) -- Power generators will be paid 15% less next year to be on standby and provide backup electricity on the largest US grid, dealing a blow to aging coal plants already struggling against cheap renewable energy.

Suppliers to the grid run by PJM Interconnection LLC, which serves 65 million people from New Jersey to Illinois, will get $28.92 a megawatt-day from utilities to provide capacity over a 12-month period starting in mid-2024, according to the results of an auction released Monday. That’s down from $34.13 in the previous auction, held in June.

The auction provides a crucial source of revenue for power plants that serve 65 million people, shaping the electricity mix for a vast swath of the US. One of the most notable shifts from past auctions was the sharp decrease in coal power plants vying for contracts, while the amount of solar capacity surged.

The change reflects the accelerating move to clean energy, driven by tighter environmental rules that affect the dirtiest fossil fuel as well as federal and state incentives for carbon-free generation.

“The economic consequences and the policy decisions being made are affecting coal more than other resources,” Stu Bresler, PJM’s senior vice president of market services, said during a briefing Monday.

The auction had about 2,000 fewer megawatts worth of bids compared to the one in June, marking a third straight year of declines. If the trend continues, PJM officials warned it could raise concerns about reliability on the grid.

The auction results were delayed by two months after some fossil-fuel and renewable plants that had been expected to be online by June 2024 didn’t bid into the auction. That risked a surge in power prices in part of the grid’s territory.

The grid operator called these costs “unjust and unreasonable,” and it sought permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revise the rules. The agency approved the change last week, allowing PJM to release the auction results.

--With assistance from Naureen S. Malik.

(Adds context starting in the third paragraph. A previous version corrected a quote in the final paragraph.)

