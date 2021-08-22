PayPal Brings Crypto Service to UK Customers

PayPal is extending its crypto service to the U.K., allowing customers to buy, sell and hold four different cryptocurrencies on its platform.

Users will be able transact in bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash for as little as £1 ($1.40), PayPal said.

The rollout is the first expansion of PayPal’s crypto offering outside the U.S.

The process will begin this week and should be available to all eligible customers within the next few weeks.

Customers must have verified their identity in order to be eligible. PayPal business accounts will not be supported.

PayPal introduced crypto buying, selling and holding to U.S. customers last October, a move closely followed by bitcoin attaining new highs for 2020 and one of the sparks that ignited the subsequent crypto bull market.