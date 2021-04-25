PayPal CEO Dan Schulman: Cryptocurrency Is the Real Deal. And the Superapps Are Coming.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eben Shapiro
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, at the company&#39;s offices in San Jose, Calif., in 2016.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, at the company's offices in San Jose, Calif., in 2016.

Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, at the company's offices in San Jose, Calif., in 2016. Credit - Robyn Twomey—Redux

(Miss this week’s The Leadership Brief? This interview below was delivered to the inbox of Leadership Brief subscribers on Sunday morning, April 25; to receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here.)

Like many CEOs on the West Coast, Dan Schulman has a sort of a uniform: blue jeans, black sweater and ostrich-skin cowboy boots. When it came time to replace his boots, Schulman, the CEO of PayPal, used one of the company’s new services to make the purchase. With a few clicks, in a few seconds, he bought the boots and paid for them with Bitcoin. “Boom,” he says. “It was pretty cool.”

The fintech giant had a record year as the pandemic drove shoppers from stores. Instead, they bought groceries, movies and underwear on their phones and computers. PayPal does business in more than 200 countries and deals in more than 100 currencies. It did a staggering amount of business last year, processing transactions at a rate of 1,000 per second during the peak holiday shopping season. In total, PayPal processed 15.4 billion payments, with a value of $936 billion last year. PayPal also had the most new product launches in its history, including launching QR-code payments in 20 markets around the world in response to demand for germ-free transactions. Another big initiative: helping move digital currency into the mainstream, by adding cryptocurrency services. Schulman recently joined TIME for a conversation on the future of cash, central banks and the security of digital currency.

(This interview is edited and condensed for clarity.)

How much did fear of infection during the pandemic drive lasting changes in how people shop and pay for things?

There were two things that dramatically accelerated the trend of digital payments by as little as three years and maybe as much as five years. And by the way, that’s just continuing to grow at an accelerating rate. The first is, we had no choice. We were all quarantined in our homes. We needed to live. We needed to buy things, and everybody had to buy things online. Eventually that turned from this necessity to convenience. People realized, you don’t have to wait in line at a cashier; it can be delivered whenever you want, you have more choice, more different deals.

No. 2 is everything started to go digital, even in-store, because of hygiene. People wanted to be sure that they could protect their cashiers, and customers wanted to be sure that they were going to be safe. Nobody wanted to touch cash, and that led to a large increase in use of digital forms to not just pay, but to look at menus and to look at offers and that kind of thing in stores.

What does your business look like in the next five to 10 years?

First of all, retail fundamentally changes. It moves from a strategy of, How do I attract people to my storefront?, to basically, How do I optimize for home delivery? How do I optimize around all things digital, online and offline? Effectively the differentiation between those two things disappears. And that means that retailers need to think about, Where do they meet consumers? Consumers aren’t just going to go to their website. They’re going to be in large consumer platforms like TikTok or PayPal or others. The reason Walmart wanted to buy part of TikTok is they wanted to kind of put shopping into that platform. We call it contextual commerce.

It’s the same thing inside PayPal. We know that people will start to utilize wish-list shopping tools, and wish lists are really a form of creating an individualized demand curve. This is what you want. This is the price point that you want it; retailer, if you can give me that, I’ll buy it. And so retailers are coming to where you are looking individually, personalizing offers to you. Retail is going to shift dramatically.

And how are we going to pay for things?

There are probably going to be six to 10 superapps that evolve. You won’t have 50 apps on your phone, because you can’t remember 50 usernames and passwords; you don’t want to put in your financial information into every single one of them; you can’t remember the nav system on all of them. These superapps that will basically intermediate other apps, so you log in once, you have a common password, you have all of your data and information in one place that can be used to feed products and services on that platform. It will make it simpler and easier for the consumer.

So cash is no longer king?

Ten years from now, you will see a tremendous decline in the use of cash. All form factors of payment will collapse into the mobile phone. Credit cards as a form factor will go away, and you will use your phone because a phone can add much more value than just tapping your credit card. And so when all of those things start to happen, then central banks need to rethink monetary policy as well, because you can’t just issue more paper money into the system because people aren’t using paper money. And so this is the advent of digital currencies.

What does this pending shift to digital currencies mean for the financial system as we know it?

In the next five to 10 years, you’re going to see more change in the financial system than you have over the past 10 to 20 years. How do we think about modernizing the existing financial infrastructure? It needs modernization, because it’s inefficient today. If you cash a check, it can take three days for you to get your money. If you do an international remittance, it can take seven days to get your money. And it’s too expensive. The “take rate” across the financial system throughout the world is about 2.8%. For the last 10 years, which, by the way, you’d expect with volume and technological improvements that would drop, but the worst part about the 2.8% is that if you have less income, or are outside of the system, and you’re not affluent, then that take rate is like 1,000 basis points; it’s not 280 basis points. And if you’re really affluent, the take rate is 25 basis points. And so, when you think about it being expensive, exclusionary and efficient, we really need to start to think about, How do you modernize that system? Is there a way that you can do things more efficiently, with less cost, more inclusively, and add more utility into the system?

What is the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from central bank–issued digital currencies?

Central bank–issued digital currencies can also take advantage of distributed ledger technology [DLT] or other modern technologies, but they’re basically digitizing a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. A digital dollar would be fully backed by the U.S. government, but done in a digital fashion, and that might allow the government to open up Fed funding to other institutions besides banks, potentially companies like PayPal, where you could fund straight from the Fed right into a digital wallet. You wouldn’t have to send out stimulus checks in the mail—just go directly into their digital wallet through a digital currency, instantaneous access, no cost and friction.

Demand on the crypto side has been multiple-fold to what we initially expected. There's a lot of excitement.

You’ve taken a very deliberate approach to digital currency, investing heavily before introducing a consumer product. Why now?

We’ve been looking at digital forms of currency and DLT for six years or so. But I thought it was early, and I thought the cryptocurrencies at the time were much more assets than they were currency. They were too volatile to be a viable currency. And it was still a little bit too much of people not really understanding what they were going to get into, and what we really wanted to do is make sure that it became a little more mainstream so that we would work hand in hand with regulators before we put anything out into the market.

What’s the demand been like for these new services?

Demand on the crypto side has been multiple-fold to what we initially expected. There’s a lot of excitement.

How do we defend against more and more sophisticated cybercrime as all our assets move to digital?

We need to battle cyber in two ways. One, you have to create wide moats and high towers and turrets to try and keep as many bad people out as possible. But it’s impossible to keep bad people out because usernames and passwords are stolen. So the real trick of this is how do you keep data from moving outside. So if you make a transaction [using PayPal], it’s not your username and password that’s giving you permission to do that. It is 130 different variables that we look at on every single transaction, in milliseconds, to be sure that it’s you. It’s this idea of Big Data of really understanding who you are, not who you said you are. Things like two-factor authentication, that’s grade-school stuff. It needs to be much, much more sophisticated than that, and we’ve spent as much as we need to spend to ensure that we do our very best to not allow data to leave our system that isn’t valid. But I will say this for every company around the world: this is an issue that should be front and center.

When did you decide on your look?

I don’t really call it a look. I call it very comfortable. I started this when I was running Virgin Mobile, a long time ago. I’ve been wearing cowboy boots forever. I’ve been wearing jeans and like a black sweater forever. Some people say, “Oh, you went to Silicon Valley.” No, no. This was me way before then.

Subscribe to The Leadership Brief by clicking here.

Recommended Stories

  • Big Three Crypto Exchanges Handle 77% Of Global Trading Volume, Says New BDC Consulting Study

    As the big keep getting bigger, the consulting firm offers insights into how smaller crypto exchanges can thrive despite the competition. The number of people trading cryptocurrencies on Robinhood Crypto jumped from just 1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to a staggering 9.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Massive rally in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent months has grabbed the public interest. People who stayed away from cryptocurrencies until a few months ago are now learning about them and trading crypto assets. It gives crypto exchanges - both big and small - an opportunity to attract hundreds of millions of new customers. In the technology sector, big players keep getting bigger and the small ones often get acquired or get crushed. But if the smaller crypto exchanges learn from the market leaders and play their cards well, they could very well join the big league in a few years. Big lessons for small players Growth marketing and consulting firm BDC Consulting studied the strategies of the world’s top 30 largest crypto exchanges since 2018 to chart out their evolution. It’s a treasure trove for smaller crypto exchanges and other platforms in the same space. According to the study, three of the world’s largest exchanges handled 76.99% of the global crypto trading volume in 2020, up from 55.51% in 2019. The trend looks intimidating. However, a closer look at data suggests it could be a positive sign for the smaller players. The crypto ecosystem is still in its infancy with a long runway for growth. The chart above shows that the players at the top keep changing depending on how aggressively they expand their customer base. Houbi was nowhere on the list in 2018 but became even bigger than Binance in 2020. In contrast, Bitfinex skidded from 14.38% market share in 2018 to just 0.69% in 2020. International expansion According to the study, leading players such as Huobi and Binance offer their services in more than a hundred countries. They haven’t kept themselves restricted to just a few markets. Huobi has aggressively expanded to more than 130 countries while Binance operates in over 180 countries. Focusing on a single market could shut a company out of the other markets. BDC Consulting found that direct traffic accounts for 71% of all visits to the websites of crypto exchanges. Most people bookmark the websites they use or the web browser auto-fills it when people type the first few letters. Since only 11.5% of traffic comes from search engines, it’s imperative for crypto exchanges to quickly acquire as many users as possible and provide them the best experience. That’s how you get the people who join the crypto revolution in the coming months and years to directly visit your site. Speed and search engines The study found that only three out of the top 30 crypto exchange websites had a high loading speed on both mobile and desktop. Since loading speed is a key element of user experience, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)boosts rankings for websites that load faster. Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool allows developers to analyze the website load speed. Though search engines account for only 11.5% of traffic to the top 30 crypto exchanges’ websites, it’s still a significant amount considering the total number of crypto-related search queries could be in hundreds of millions. BDC Consulting said that only 34% of crypto exchanges have properly optimized their websites for search engines. The rest are depriving themselves of the opportunity to acquire new customers. Insights on Social Media Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is the primary channel of communication for all the leading exchanges. On average, a crypto exchange had 196,000 followers on Twitter at the end of 2020. The engagement rate on Twitter increased slightly from 0.07% in 2018 to 0.08% in 2020. The top 30 crypto exchanges were posting 3 times a day on Twitter. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was another preferred medium of communication for the exchanges. Binance and KuCoin were posting 7 times a day on Facebook in 2020. Others were posting only once or twice a day. BDC Consulting added that the posting frequency depends on whether you have something newsworthy to say. Bombarding the audience with irrelevant content is a terrible social media strategy. Crypto exchanges have doubled down on YouTube. They were posting only 2.3 videos per month on average in 2018. But the posting frequency has almost doubled to 4.3 videos a month in 2020. Also, only three of the top 30 exchanges had listed their YouTube channels on their website in 2018. Now the number is 16. Here’s the year-on-year growth in their subscribers: However, the engagement rate on YouTube has declined from 0.51% in 2018 to just 0.19% in 2020. You can access the full version of the study report here. About BDC Consulting BDC Consulting is a growth marketing and consulting agency. It has been working with fintech and crypto companies since 2011 to help them with branding, growth, scaling, and public relations. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOverview Of Seven Forex Brokers In The U.S.Teslafan Decentralized Crowdfunding Platform Combines Blockchain With AI© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk On His Mars Landing Efforts: “A Bunch Of People Will Probably Die”

    Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live in May. But no one is laughing at his latest statement. Musk made his prediction in an interview with Peter Diamandis, the founder and chairman of the X Prize Foundation for scientific discovery. “You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food,” Musk […]

  • Mark Cuban the Next Billionaire to Go All in on Bitcoin: ‘The Number of People Who Own It Could More Than Double’

    Cryptocurrencies have been surging recently, but billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn't think they've reached their full potential just yet, stating, "It's not inconceivable that the number of people...

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The internet says 'check in on your Black friends.' It's more complex than that.

    Some Black people say they appreciate when white people in their lives check in. But who checks in, how they check in, and why they check in matters.

  • If You Bought $100 Worth of Ethereum at the Start, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

    It's always fun to play the "what if?" game with investments, especially when top cryptocurrencies have soared in value since being launched. If that's something that intrigues you, keep reading to see how much you would have made if you'd invested in Ethereum from day one. What is Ethereum?

  • Indian coronavirus variant reaches Switzerland -government says

    The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Switzerland, the Federal Office for Public Health (BAG) said, as other countries introduce travel bans to contain its spread. The case involved a passenger who arrived in Switzerland via a transit airport and not directly from India, which has been hit hard by a massive wave of infections in recent days, the BAG said on Twitter. The test took place at the end of March, BAG told Reuters on Sunday, adding the person entered Switzerland via a European country.

  • Atlanta no longer has the world's 'busiest airport' after passenger traffic plummeted due to the pandemic

    The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the US but no longer the busiest airport in the world, per a report.

  • 'He's just a bit of a clown': Real Salt Lake keeper David Ochoa sparks post-match fracas in Minnesota

    "You can tell him I said that," Minnesota defender Michael Boxall added at the end of his clown comment.

  • Rep. Malinowski: 'Risk' for increased taxes on average Americans with bipartisan infrastructure support

    Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., says 'many Republicans in the House are actually willing to raise taxes to pay for some infrastructure,' but would 'rather raise user fees, which means tolls and gas taxes taxes.'

  • Are cryptocurrencies ready to go mainstream?

    Digital currencies like Bitcoin have grown into a multi-trillion dollar industry. Are they primed to become a true alternative to traditional money?

  • Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/23/2021

  • A SpaceX advisor and other industry figures explain why the company's NASA partnership signals a new space age as they prepare for the Artemis mission

    As NASA plans to return to the moon, it's saving money by partnering with SpaceX, but also giving up some control.

  • 10 Words From Intuitive Surgical's CEO That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    This hasn't been great for businesses that rely on increasing procedure volume, like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). While the pandemic has depressed sales growth in the present, there are plenty of signs to suggest that Intuitive Surgical's best days are still just ahead. Training surgical teams to use da Vinci surgical systems is an important but often overlooked aspect of Intuitive's business.

  • A look at the history, and future, of Topps baseball cards

    1951 was a banner year for baseball. It was also the first year that Topps, then just a chewing gum company, began making baseball cards. While the look and feel of the cards have changed over the decades, one thing has not. Seventy years later, Topps is still bringing people closer to the game and its players. Dana Jacobson has the details.

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...

  • Polanco homers among 3 hits, Pittsburgh beats Minnesota 6-2

    Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits, Clay Holmes and the bullpen held down the scuffling Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a successful trip by beating Minnesota 6-2 Sunday. Pittsburgh is back to .500 at 11-11 after a 1-6 start. Starter Wil Crowe, activated before the game, allowed one run and four hits but needed 81 pitches to get through four innings.

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term