PayPal Earnings Preview: Monthly Users Data Hints at a Solid Q4

TipRanks
·2 min read

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is expected to report strong fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on February 1, based on monthly users statistics.

For a digital payments firms like PayPal, total website visits are a strong indicator of user involvement on PayPal's platform. The more people visit PayPal's website, the more money the corporation may generate through transaction fees, interchange fees, cash interest, and other sources.

Therefore, we turned to TipRanks' new tool, which records monthly and quarterly website visits, to learn more about PayPal's performance ahead of Q4. The data for Paypal's core platform revealed a clear upward trend, signaling a strong quarter ahead.

The graph below shows that the total estimated visits to paypal.com grew during the quarter to be reported. More specifically, we observed that total visits to paypal.com increased by 10.35% sequentially to 1.8 billion.

In addition, the tool shows that PayPal's other subsidiaries, such as Honey, Venmo, Xoom, and Braintree, have also seen an increase in user visits on a sequential basis in Q4. More precisely, total projected visits to joinhoney.com, venmo.com, xoom.com, and braintreepayments.com increased by 24.5%, 2.7%, 3.4%, and 26.2%, respectively, on a sequential basis.

This total quarterly rise suggests robust transactional activity on Paypal’s platform. Also, PayPal's key metrics, such as total payment volume (TPV), active customer accounts, and a total number of payment transactions, may have improved in the fourth quarter, favorably boosting the company's revenue in the fourth quarter.

On a less positive note, we noticed that the total estimated visits to paypal.com are down 1.93% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, dampening the Q4 euphoria to some extent. However, this year-over-year drop should not be a reason for concern, as no company-specific issues have been detected.

To conclude, the overall monthly user figures point to a high likelihood of significant revenue growth for PayPal in Q4. The customers' shifting preferences toward contactless payments in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic could be attributed as a big factor in the growing website visits to PayPal.

Experts’ Take

Ahead of the PayPal earnings release, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on PayPal but decreased the price target to $270 from $345 per share.

PayPal also has a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, with 27 Buys, 6 Holds, and only 1 Sell. The PayPal stock projections indicate an average price target of $252.25, suggesting a possible 12-month upside of 60.7%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $4.23, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Strong Outlook Wasn't Enough To Spark Shares

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals issued a bullish outlook for 2022 on Wednesday, but VRTX stock remained muted in late action.

  • You can still find a haven in tech stocks: These 20 offer the safety net of highly stable profits

    Investors are running away from risky stocks of companies that aren't yet profitable, including some high-flyers.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Market signals scream buy after world stocks tumble

    Global equities are due a rebound after Wednesday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, several indicators based on market levels and positioning are signalling. Share markets have taken a beating as investors have ramped up bets that an era of ultra-low interest rates and vast pools of liquidity that boosted risk assets is fading quickly. The Fed is expected to signal later in the day that it will embark on policy tightening with rate hikes and balance sheet cutbacks.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down 11.6% in 2022 -- 6 Charts Suggest What Will Happen Next

    Overall, the Nasdaq is down 11.6% since the beginning of the year (as of Wednesday afternoon). Let's take a look at some prior crashes -- September 2001, the Great Recession of 2008-09, and the coronavirus sell-off in 2020 -- and see how the stock market responded after these sell-offs. After the terrorist strike against Wall Street, the stock market panicked and there was a quick sell-off.

  • AT&T readies for revamped firm after sale of media unit

    AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit reported solid fourth-quarter revenue growth on Wednesday, helped by new customers for its HBO Max streaming service, but shares of AT&T fell 3% as the market absorbed whether its core wireless business could propel future growth. After facing skepticism from investors over its expensive endeavor to become a media powerhouse, AT&T struck a deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc, which it now expects to close in the second quarter. The company will detail its plans to attract new types of wireless customers and how it will refine its brand post-WarnerMedia at a virtual analyst day in March, said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, during an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    The Dividend King club is an exclusive one. It takes good management to grow a dividend for 50 or more years, and these two healthcare stocks offer that.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.