PayPal Expands Its Wings Towards Retail Investors

TipRanks
·4 min read

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), a leading global Fintech company, is looking for ways to offer stock trading services for its U.S. customer base. This follows the launch of cryptocurrency trading just last year.

Rich Hagen, a veteran of the brokerage sector, was recently appointed by PayPal to manage Invest at PayPal, a previously unknown division of the company. The recent move is not a surprise, as the company's goal to introduce more financial services was disclosed at its Investors Day event last February.

I am bullish on PayPal, because of the favorable macroeconomic conditions facing the company, and its push to become a more diversified financial services company. (See PYPL stock charts on TipRanks)

PayPal Taps a Fast-Growing Market

The stock market has piqued the interest of many young investors -- primarily because of the popular free trading platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) -- and PayPal is seizing the opportunity to expand its Fintech platform into stock trading.

Recent estimates show that retail investment in equities has ballooned of late, with more than 10 million new investors buying stocks for the first time in the first half of 2021, roughly matching the numbers reported in the corresponding period last year.

Trading has become a profitable business for digital payment companies, and PayPal, which has more than 20 years of experience in online payment processing, and approximately 403 million active users, has what it takes to make inroads into this lucrative business sector.

The company, however, will face stiff competition from existing and potential competitors such as Robinhood, Square, Inc. (SQ), and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) that offer or are planning to offer similar types of products.

In addition to the competition, PayPal will also attract increased regulatory scrutiny, which might prove to be another challenge for the company. The Securities and Exchange Commission has previously expressed its concerns about the rising "gamification" of securities markets, and the use of behavioral prompts that mislead investors into stock trading without knowing the risks involved. The watchdog is actively monitoring retail stock trading platforms to identify potential regulatory breaches.

If PayPal goes ahead with its plans to launch a stock trading platform, the company may need to partner with or purchase a brokerage firm. The company has been in talks with industry partners about the deal, with some sources claiming that PayPal has spoken with Apex Fintech Solutions LLC and DriveWealth, LLC to form a partnership.

Furthermore, if PayPal intends to establish its own brokerage subsidiary, the company will be required to obtain regulatory approval, and would need to complete a new membership process with the industry's main regulator, FINRA.

The entire regulatory process could take at least eight months, which makes it impossible for the Fintech giant to launch a stock trading service this year.

PayPal Has Long Runway for Growth

PayPal, which already offers cryptocurrency payments in the United States, is now expanding crypto services to the United Kingdom as well. The company announced its first global cryptocurrency trading expansion on August 22, allowing UK customers to buy and sell four cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

PayPal will also allow users to monitor real-time crypto prices by logging into their PayPal account, via its website or mobile app. Although there are no fees associated with holding cryptocurrencies, transactions and currency conversions are subject to certain fees.

This global expansion of cryptocurrency services is likely to help PayPal attract a new userbase that is looking for ways to trade and hold digital assets.

PayPal launched Checkout with Crypto in the United States in March, allowing customers in the United States to pay more than a million online merchants worldwide using cryptocurrency.

It then rolled out cryptocurrency services on Venmo in April, for users in the United States. This is another novel feature that could attract new customers to its platform, as many banks and financial services companies are yet to offer payments in cryptocurrencies.

To ensure the safety and effectiveness of its crypto trading services, PayPal partnered with Paxos Crypto Brokerage for its crypto payments services in July, and acquired Israeli start-up Curv in March to assist customers in securing their crypto holdings.

Wall Street’s Take

Based on the ratings of 26 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for PayPal, the average PayPal price target is $337.70, which implies upside of 16% from the current market price.

Takeaway

PayPal is popularly known as a digital payment giant, but the company is actively expanding into other related business segments, such as stock trading and cryptocurrency trading.

This diversification strategy could help PayPal report stellar earnings growth in the next decade.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Dilantha Da Silva did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Remains Hopeful in Intuit (INTU)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 16.79% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 8.55%, and the FactSet Global FinTech Index […]

  • HoneyBee raises millions to make financial wellness a workplace benefit

    HoneyBee, a startup that aims to help companies provide access to financial support for their employees, announced today it has raised $5.7 million in equity in a round led by FFVC. Resolute Ventures, Afore Capital, Rebalance Capital, K50 and Financial Venture Studio also participated in the financing, along with two-time NBA all-star Baron Davis. HoneyBee has also secured a $100 million debt facility from CIM, an institutional impact investment manager that provides debt capital for innovation that lends to underserved communities.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Apple to hold event on Sept 14, new iPhones expected

    Since 2013, Apple has delivered new iPhones around September like clockwork. The tech giant, which launched a redesigned iPhone with 5G connectivity last year, is not expected to make radical changes this year, with most analysts pointing to small technical updates to the phone's processor and camera system. "Upgrades rates peaked in 2021 on 5G, we expect upgrade rates to moderate but still drive high volumes in 2022," J.P.Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in a note, adding that he still expects a record year thanks to higher sales of the lower priced iPhone SE.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Tesla Earnings, Charts Show

    Is Tesla stock a buy now that it turned in a better-than-expected second quarter earnings report but warned about a serious chip shortage?

  • Solana's sol rockets by as much as 37% to a new all-time high, as the coin's DeFi capabilities pull in record investment, analysts say

    Solana's sol token rose by almost 40% to a record high on Tuesday, driven by an ongoing boom in demand for assets with DeFi capabilities.

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • Apple to launch new iPhone 13 at Sept. 14 event

    Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 and a new watch on Sept. 14.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

    Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Transocean (RIG), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NBR) navigate the challenging times with relative ease.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.