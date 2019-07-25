PayPal Investors Rattled by Earnings Report. But Should They Be?

Expectations were high going into PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) second-quarter earnings report Wednesday afternoon, and while the payment processor delivered on all the metrics that mattered, lowered full-year guidance sparked a sell-off. The stock initially fell more than 10% in after-hours trading, but was only down about 4.3% by Thursday afternoon.

Investors seemed to fear the worst from what they initially saw in the report. But look a little deeper into PayPal's results and one sees that the company is still squarely on the right track.

PayPal reported revenue of $4.31 billion, which is up 12% year over year and near the midpoint of management's guidance but just short of analysts' consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. The results include a 7% revenue adjustment -- similar to last quarter -- related to the sale of receivables last year to Synchrony Financial.

Adjusted operating margins of 23.2% crept up from 21.3% during the year-ago quarter, resulting in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86, a 47% increase year over year and sailing past the high end of the company's guidance of $0.70. In a regulatory filing earlier this month, PayPal explained that its EPS would benefit to the tune of $0.14 per share from its strategic investments. The largest contributor to that was Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre, which received a $750 million investment from PayPal in March.

Operational success

There was a lot to like in PayPal's operational metrics, which served as the foundation for its financial success.

The company added 9 million net new active accounts, an increase of 17% year over year. All told, PayPal ended the quarter with 286 million customer accounts, up 28% compared to the prior-year period.

In addition to its growing customer base, engagement among PayPal's existing customers is increasing. Transactions per active account over the trailing-12-month period grew to 39, up 9% year over year. PayPal's payment's business continues to soar: The company processed 3 billion transactions, a 28% increase year over year and up 7% sequentially, driven higher by the addition of new users and greater activity by existing customers.

This combination of factors fueled PayPal's fast-growing total payment volume (TPV), which represents the total dollar value of the transactions processed by PayPal. TPV soared to $172 billion, jumping 24% from the prior-year quarter. That number would have increased by 26% without the impact of foreign currency exchange headwinds.

Person-to-person (P2P) payments continued to show strong growth, soaring 40% year over year and topping $46 billion. P2P now represents 27% of TPV, compared to 24% this time last year. A large part of that growth comes directly from payments app Venmo, which grew 70% year over year to $24 billion in TPV.

A new opportunity

During the Q2 conference call, CEO Dan Schulman spent some time laying out the value proposition of the recently introduced PayPal Commerce Platform. Schulman described it as an e-commerce solution "designed to meet the specific needs of marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and crowdfunding sites by bringing together a comprehensive set of technologies, tools, services and financing solutions for businesses of all sizes." The company is well-positioned to provide these services because of its unique two-sided network, linking both customers and merchants using its services.