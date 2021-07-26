PayPal to research blocking transactions that fund hate groups, extremists

Photo illustration of a PayPal logo
Anna Irrera
·2 min read

By Anna Irrera

LONDON (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc is partnering with non-profit organisation the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to investigate how extremist and hate movements in the United States take advantage of financial platforms to fund their criminal activities.

The initiative will be led through ADL's Center on Extremism, and will focus on uncovering and disrupting the financial flows supporting white supremacist and anti-government organizations.

It will also look at networks spreading and profiting from antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, anti-immigrant, anti-Black, anti-Hispanic and anti-Asian bigotry.

The information collected through the initiatives will be shared with other firms in the financial industry, law enforcement and policymakers, PayPal said.

Over the years, the San Jose, California-based company has developed sophisticated systems to help prevent illegal activity and flows through its platform. It hopes to have a positive social impact by sharing some of its capabilities, Aaron Karczmer, PayPal's chief risk officer and executive vice president, risk and platforms said.

"We're hoping to have impact on fighting hatred and extremism, which sadly seems to be surging in society across the globe," Karczmer said in an interview. "As the son of a Holocaust survivor I know all too well the real world impact that come from hatred and extremist groups."

In 2020, PayPal teamed up with criminologists and academics to research the payment systems used in the trafficking of illegal firearms and has partnerships with non-profit group Polaris to combat human trafficking through a joint Financial Intelligence Unit.

Over the past several years, PayPal has also been taking action against businesses peddling extremism that were attempting to use its platforms.

As part of the new initiative, PayPal and ADL will also work with other civil rights organizations, including the League of United Latin American Citizens.

"We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL's CEO.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis - Law without order: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

    Western investors are wrestling with the risks of investing in U.S. listed stocks of Chinese companies after Beijing embarked on a regulatory crackdown on large swathes of its economy, from the internet sector to private tutoring. The S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks the American depositary receipts (ADRs) of major U.S.-listed Chinese companies, dropped 5.9% on Friday after Beijing moved to bar tutoring for profit in core school subjects, triggering a collapse in the shares in the sector. It was the latest in a series of actions by Beijing that have caused the index to lose 18.8% since the beginning of the year.

  • Facebook and tech giants to target attacker manifestos, far-right militias in database

    A counterterrorism organization formed by some of the biggest U.S. tech companies including Facebook and Microsoft is significantly expanding the types of extremist content shared between firms in a key database, aiming to crack down on material from white supremacists and far-right militias, the group told Reuters. Until now, the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism's (GIFCT) database has focused on videos and images from terrorist groups on a United Nations list and so has largely consisted of content from Islamist extremist organizations such as Islamic State, al Qaeda and the Taliban. Over the next few months, the group will add attacker manifestos -- often shared by sympathizers after white supremacist violence -- and other publications and links flagged by U.N. initiative Tech Against Terrorism.

  • Afghan soldiers seek refuge in Pakistan after losing border military posts

    Forty-six Afghan soldiers sought refuge in Pakistan after losing control of military positions across the border following advances by Taliban insurgents, Pakistan's army said on Monday. Hundreds of Afghan army soldiers and civil officials have fled to neighbouring Tajikistan, Iran and Pakistan in recent weeks after Taliban offensives in border areas. The Afghan military commander requested refuge at the border crossing in Chitral in the north, the Pakistan army said in a statement, adding the soldiers were given safe passage into Pakistan on Sunday night after clearance from Afghan authorities.

  • Durham woman shot overnight was inside her bedroom, reports say

    The bullets went into the woman’s home in Durham, multiple news outlets reported.

  • Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter

    A U.S. Federal Reserve divided over how to respond to fast-rising prices meets this week with the fresh complication of increased coronavirus infections and a global supply chain that, far from sorting out its problems, may be headed for more inflation-inducing trouble. Fed officials are likely to affirm after their two-day meeting that a strong U.S. recovery and their planning for an eventual policy shift both remain underway. Debate over how to shape post-pandemic monetary policy has just begun, and decisions were not expected before the fall.

  • MSNBC's Tiffany Cross Torches 'Blackface Connoisseur' Megyn Kelly for Attacking Black Women (Video)

    No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle -- and Cross did not hold back in her reproach. On Saturday’s episode of “The Cross Connection,” Cross took "a slightly different approach” from her usual current events coverage by addressing someone “completely irrelevant.” “I’m speaking, of course,

  • Suspicions raised after woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend

    The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.

  • Update on the Florida stepfather who beat a boy to death for sneaking to get a cookie

    Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • How Black Women Exposed Celebrity Chef Darius Cooks

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” the late icon Maya Angelou once said, and indeed Black women have long been the canaries in the coal mine before controversy, corruption, and scandal emerge, providing the receipts and spending the time and energy to expose deception and scams.It was Black women who spoke out loudly about Donald Trump in 2016. Black women who organized #MuteRKelly long before it was socially a

  • ‘It’s five years since a white person applied’: the immigrant workforce milking America’s cows

    A growing Latino population is slowly shifting the demographics of US dairyland – and keeping the industry goingThis is part two of a two-part series, read part one here Solomon works on a farm with 650 cows in Monroe, Wisconsin. Photograph: Greg Kahn/The Guardian Products spring out from the walls of Veracruz Mexican market in Monroe, Wisconsin: packets of cinnamon sticks, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, tiny rainbow-colored sprinkles, chicle; a wall of healthcare like anxiety pills and vitamins fo

  • A Key Trump Witness Is Being Muzzled Over Her Custody Battle

    Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAs the New York criminal investigation into the Trump Organization deepens, a parallel battle is quietly playing out in the city’s family court, where lawyers are trying to muzzle one of the government’s key witnesses—and cast doubt over her mental health.Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg—and former daughter-in-law of one of Trump’s closest business confidants, Allen Weisselberg—has told investigators that ex

  • India landslide: Nine tourists killed as boulders fall from hilltop

    A vehicle carrying tourists from Delhi is struck by large rocks in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

  • ‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide

    Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M

  • After six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines

    A North Georgia chicken plant and its associated companies face $1 million in fines and scores of citations from the Biden administration over the deaths of six workers and injuries of a dozen in a nitrogen accident in January. The U.S. Labor Department and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration agency announced 59 citations and the fines against Foundation Food Group, which runs the Gainesville plant, along with two other associated companies: Messer LLC - a nitrogen gas company, and FS Group Inc, a food processing equipment maker. Officials with Foundation Food Group, which also runs three other plants in north Georgia, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters seeking comment on Saturday.

  • Homeowners yell at man trying to save neighbor's life on their lawn

    A driver was having a seizure in his car, which came to a stop in his neighbor's yard. The owners told the man who rushed to the driver's aid to "get off our lawn," officials said.

  • A Caltech scientist has apologized for damaging a sacred site. Is it enough?

    As a Caltech professor apologizes for damaging an ancient Native American petroglyph site, a movement grows against scientific intrusion.

  • Search for bodies at site of Florida condo collapse concludes with one still missing

    The search over the past four weeks identified 96 bodies in the debris in Surfside, Florida. One person was still unaccounted for.

  • A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry

    VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.

  • Louisiana congressman says he has COVID-19 for the 2nd time

    Louisiana congressman says he has COVID-19 for the 2nd time