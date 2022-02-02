PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the PayPal app on a phone
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc slumped nearly 17% on Wednesday as investors questioned the company's growth prospects after it disclosed a big hit to revenue from the impending loss of marquee client eBay Inc.

The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes.

At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy".

PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

EBay's transition is expected to put $600 million of revenue pressure in the first half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said on a conference call with analysts.

"Taken together, supply chain management problems, inflationary pressure on spending by low income customers and ongoing steep declines in eBay volumes created stiff headwinds exiting 4Q/21 that will persist at least through 1H/22," Evercore ISI analysts wrote in a note.

PayPal projected a 6% rise in revenue in the current quarter, far lower than the 11.7% growth estimated by analysts, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

E-commerce growth rates during the holiday season were lower than industry expectations, PayPal said.

"We think that modestly weaker-than-expected results of the past couple of quarters are largely attributable primarily to uneven/disappointing eCommerce growth," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. union wants retailers to review wages paid by vendors in 'human capital' trend

    The Teamsters union wants four large U.S. retailers to investigate if companies in their supply chains are underpaying workers, hoping the retailers will use their leverage with vendors to achieve greater protection for those individuals. The union has filed resolutions for shareholder meetings this spring at Lowe's Companies, Best Buy Co, TJX Companies and Urban Outfitters Inc, according to union officials and documents seen by Reuters. They are among a wave of resolutions set to make "human capital management," or HCM, a chief topic of the upcoming shareholder meeting season this spring.

  • Robots marched on in 2021, with record orders by North American firms

    More robots joined the U.S. workforce last year than ever before, taking on jobs from plucking bottles and cans off conveyor belts at trash recycling plants to putting small consumer goods into cardboard boxes at e-commerce warehouses. Companies across North America laid out more than $2 billion for almost 40,000 robots in 2021 to help them contend with record demand and a pandemic-fueled labor shortage.

  • Waffle House shooter to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

    The lawyers defending Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking confirmed Monday he would plead not guilty by reason of insanity, a rare and difficult legal strategy.Veteran defense attorney David Raybin tells Axios that juries often resist such an argument even when supporting evidence is strong.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What to watch: Reinking's defense team, which acknowledges he was the shooter who killed four people at an Antioch Waffle H

  • U.S. weighs more troops to eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert

    The Pentagon said on Monday it is in active discussions with Eastern European allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Any decisions on new troop movements would be separate from the some 8,500 forces in the United States who were put on alert last week to potentially bolster a NATO rapid response force, the Pentagon said, adding context to President Joe Biden's comments on Friday about potential near-term deployments to Eastern Europe.

  • Beijing says COVID-19 situation 'controllable,' 'safe'

    Beijing reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as officials said the virus situation was under control with the Olympic Games set to open later in the week. “The current pandemic situation in the capital is overall controllable and it's headed in a good direction,” said Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the city government, at a daily press briefing. “Beijing is safe.”

  • Italy military chaplain hits back at vaccine-mandate critic

    Italy’s Catholic military chaplain has pushed back strongly against calls by a former Vatican ambassador for the armed forces to resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying the ambassador’s “conspiracy theories” were a source of confusion and disinformation. Archbishop Santo Marcianò penned a letter to Italian law enforcement personnel in response to the latest missive from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the Vatican’s onetime U.S. ambassador who went rogue in 2018 after calling for Pope Francis to resign over the clergy sexual abuse scandal. Marciano didn’t identify Vigano by name in his letter on Monday to Italy’s armed forces, but he was clearly referring to him when he recalled that a “former apostolic nuncio, noted for his conspiracy theories, has recently urged men and women in law enforcement to acts of disobedience.”

  • Ukraine's president warns a Russian invasion would spark a 'fully-fledged' European war

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments come after he accused the West of causing "panic" over the threat of a Russian invasion.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.

  • Bitcoin Halving Will Stir Next Crypto Frenzy, Thai Exchange Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Another pronounced bull run for Bitcoin is coming in 2024 when the world’s largest cryptocurrency goes through another halving, according to Thailand’s largest digital-asset exchange.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbule

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • Ready to Be a Millionaire Investor? There's Only 2 Things You Need to Do

    Amassing a $1 million investment portfolio may seem like it would require a lot of money and investing talent. The simplest and most surefire way to end up with a $1 million nest egg is to consistently invest in a reliable investment that provides predictable returns. S&P 500 index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the performance of the S&P 500 financial index.