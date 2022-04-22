PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

Steve Gray Booyens
·4 min read

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been in freefall for the past year, declining by more than 60%. While some investors may be tempted to buy the dip, the stock still has a long way to drop before it reaches an investable level.

PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall


The digital payments sphere is becoming increasingly competitive. PayPal does exhibit strength in some of its segments, such as "buy now, pay later," however, it likely isn't enough to change the stock's trajectory for now.

Recent financial results and key metrics

Although PayPal outpaced its fourth-quarter revenue target by $30 million, it missed the earnings estimate by 1 cent per share. It's needless to say that this wasn't a massive miss for the company, but it's undoubtedly damaging considering it is still participating in a growth industry.

PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

Source: PayPal

During the quarter, PayPal experienced further year-over-year growth with new active accounts rising by 13%, payment transactions per account by 11% and total payment volume by 31% on a currency-neutral basis.

All of the company's financial results seem great at face value; however, upon observing its operating metrics, I was able to uncover its beckoning fragilities.

PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

PayPal's gross and operating margins have decreased significantly over the past year, suggesting the company's having to fight a bit harder to maintain its market position amid rising competition in the digital payments space. Sure, inflation did play a role, but PayPal has historically possessed strong bargaining and pricing power with low competition, causing it to operate at high margins. However, the pandemic has encouraged a wave of digital payment solutions, which has certainly added to margin pressure.

Another issue is that PayPal's earnings per share ratio has declined significantly over the past year. This suggests the stock's residual value to its shareholders isn't as lucrative as it was a year ago.

Economic concerns

The World Bank recently revised its global growth forecast downward by 0.9% for 2022, which could have a bearing on the jobs market and PayPal. The first issue with this is that many analysts, institutional investors and retail investors price stocks based on their companies' sensitivity to gross domestic product growth, so it's likely that the market overpriced the stock in the same manner as GDP was over-anticipated.

The second reason why the slowdown in real global growth should be an issue is because of jobs and salaries. PayPal is a payment gateway to many outsourced jobs, such as freelancing, and less velocity in payments could lead to subdued account openings and transactions per account.

Pricing the stock

I priced the stock using Mark Carhart's four-factor model to see how PayPal has historically performed in different market climates. The model illustrates the following:

  1. PayPal outperforms the market in a neutral state where the equity risk premium is reached with market efficiency.

  2. PayPal underperforms whenever higher book value stocks outperform lower book value stocks.

  3. PayPal exhibits more momentum than the broader stock index.


PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Based on these findings, we can look into the factors individually. I added a quality factor to the observation, which is of great importance because the stock market tends to gravitate toward low volatility and quality during economic slowdowns (which I would argue we may be heading into).

PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

Source: Koyfin

PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

Source: BlackRock on Harvest

The year-to-date results of the factors illustrate that value investing is prevalent; quality, small caps, general large caps and momentum are all struggling. This provides substance to the four-factor model and prompts me to conclude that we're in a value-orientated market.

Based on PayPal's history of underperforming the market whenever value stocks outperform, I'd have to say that the stock is priced for further disaster.

A few positives

As illustrated earlier, PayPal managed to post year-over-year growth and still manifested expansion as a company. The digital payments sphere is heating up, but PayPal's cash and equivalents balance of roughly $9.5 billion allows it to fend off rising competition through excessive research and development spending or acquisitions.

Another matter to consider is the company has lost a significant amount of market value, causing its stock to touch oversold territory with a relative strength index of 33.70. Investors tend to buy in stock dips, and there's always a danger (for short-sellers) that irrational buying would occur purely because of the stock's near-oversold status.

PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall
PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

The bottom line

PayPal probably still has a long way to drop before it's set for a recovery. The company-specific operating metrics are declining rapidly, in line with the global macro environment. Furthermore, the Carhart four-factor model indicates the stock could face serious headwinds.

As such, I remain bearish on PayPal for the time being.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    In just a little under a week from now -- Wednesday, April 27, after close of trading -- fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. And if you were around to see how the market reacted the last time PayPal reported earnings, that probably has you feeling just the teensiest bit nervous (Hint: The last time PayPal reported earnings, its stock crashed 25% in a day). Ahead of the print, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating intact, but lowers his pr

  • PayPal stock continues descent year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Paypal stock.

  • Happy Returns Reflects on the Environmental Sustainability Amid E-commerce Surge

    The PayPal company has taken action to minimize cardboard waste and greenhouse gas emissions that come from shipping and returns.

  • East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Stock Declines

    East West Bancorp (EWBC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Bitcoin mining ‘is about energy infrastructure’: TeraWulf CEO

    TeraWulf Co-Founder, CEO & Chair of the Board Paul Prager joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about zero carbon mining for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, outlook on profitability, and sustainable energy alternatives.

  • Why Shopify Stock Crashed 17.2% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) crashed 17.2% this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline had multiple causes, including Wall Street analysts lowering their price targets, an acquisition rumor, and a new product announcement from competitor Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). There were several reasons for Shopify's stock drop this week.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a Trending Stock

    Paypal (PYPL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Tech companies gear up to report earnings next week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick previews the tech companies set to report earnings next week, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

  • Amid Rate Hikes and New Lows, We've Gotta Grin and Bear It

    The bullish argument for this market has been that a hawkish Fed and higher interest rates are already well anticipated, and stocks have largely discounted this likelihood. There was also talk about a three-quarter percentage point hike possibility that was shot down by one Fed member on Friday afternoon, but that does not sound like a totally unrealistic expectation.

  • Why we need Silicon Valley to combat climate change: Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong

    Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong is now applying the lessons of Silicon Valley to the world’s greatest challenge: climate change.

  • Amid a storm in tech sector, Google is staying relatively dry and happy

    While other tech companies have faced the fury of Wall Street because of a host of issues, Google parent Alphabet Inc. has largely withstood the storm, and analysts believe it will continue to do so when reporting earnings Tuesday.

  • Top 10 Gainers Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks gaining on Friday. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to the Top 5 Gainers Today. The US markets are in the red today following hawkish comments by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighting a possible 50 basis […]

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Fed Chair Powell says a double-size rate hike is 'on the table' in May, making mortgages, car loans, and credit-card interest even more pricey

    The Fed usually raises rates by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting. With inflation at 41-year highs, officials are picking up the pace.