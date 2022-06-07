PayPal allows transfer of crypto to external wallets

The PayPal logo is seen on a smartphone in front of the same logo displayed in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it will now allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies including bitcoin to external wallets, nearly two years after the fintech giant opened up its platform to digital currencies.

The feature will be available to select U.S. users starting on Tuesday and will be rolled out to all eligible U.S. customers in the coming months, the San Jose, California-based company said.

PayPal started allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash and litecoin in October 2020. But users were not allowed to move crypto holdings off its platform earlier.

Users had been requesting for the new feature since the company permitted buying and selling of crypto, PayPal said. Shares of the company were up 0.3% at $87.08.

Since last year, the crypto market has seen a surge of investor interest with large venture investors, celebrities and blue-chip companies doubling down on crypto investments. However, the prices of such currencies have remained volatile, dimming their appeal as a hedge against inflation.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prattville Councilman Marcus Jackson's misdemeanor menacing charge to be dropped

    Charge against Marcus Jackson will be dismissed if he abides by the court's directions.

  • NASA hauls moon rocket back to pad for key test

    NASA hopes dress-rehearsal countdown will finally clear SLS rocket for launch on unpiloted moon mission.

  • 'Strong and clear' response if N. Korea runs nuclear test - U.S. official

    STORY: "Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions (and) there would be a swift and forceful response to such a test ... I believe that not only ROK (Republic of Korea) and United States and Japan but the entire world will respond in a strong and clear manner," she told reporters after talks with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul.Her remarks comes after South Korea and U.S. forces fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast in response to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday.

  • Is It Time to Cut Losses in PayPal?

    With the stock down 54% year to date, investors should consider whether it's still worth owning.

  • Florida waitress saves child abuse victim by holding up secret sign

    Waitress alerted police after noticing bruises on minor

  • Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping child

    Eddie Dukes of Akron was sentenced to life in prison for raping a child. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $98.84, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]