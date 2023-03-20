Payright (ASX:PYR) shareholders have endured a 49% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 81%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 1.3%. Payright hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Even worse, it's down 44% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Payright isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Payright grew its revenue by 24% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 81%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Payright's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Payright hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -49% exceeds its share price return of -81%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Payright shareholders are happy with the loss of 49% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 1.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 37%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Payright (4 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

